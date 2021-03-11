One-day seminar on Guru Teg Bahadur's ideology held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

A one-day national seminar on “Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib: Life, Poems and Ideology”, dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, was organised at Khalsa College for Women here on Thursday. College Principal Dr Surinder Kaur said the seminar was organised in support of Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Akademi, Panchkula.

Dr Sarbjinder Singh, Dean, Department of Humanities and Religious Studies, GNDU, delivered a keynote address. Presenting his thoughts on the philosophy of martyrdom in Sikhism, he said, “If we look at the history of Sikhism, there is no religion in the world which has always been sacrificed for the sake of the oppressed, religion and truth. In the Guru Granth Sahib, the verses of saints and devotees are recorded, which shows that religion is universally accepted.”