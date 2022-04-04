One dies, 4 hurt in road accident in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A man died while four others were injured, when a rashly-driven SUV collided with an auto-rickshaw near the New Amritsar area late on Saturday evening. The Sultanwind police have registered a case against the driver of the SUV and launched further probe. The injured were rushed to the hospital, while the deceased’s body was sent for autopsy. According to information, the SUV hit the auto-rickshaw from behind. The auto-rickshaw overturned, while a passerby Ranbir Singh (22) was seriously injured in the incident. The unidentified SUV driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The onlookers rushed the victims to the hospital, where Ranbir succumbed to his injuries. The police have handed over his body to his family members after the post-mortem examination. The police said investigations were on to identify the SUV driver, while a case has been registered against him. TNS

Now, jabs for kids at schools

Amritsar: The district Health Department has planned camps in schools to immunise children for Covid-19. Children above the age of 12 years are eligible for the vaccine. Health officials said 23,910 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years and 1,01,290 children in the age group of 15 to 17 years had been immunised so far. As schools have reopened for the new session, the department is planning to immunise children at schools. Officials said the schools had already been asked to complete all formalities in this regard. TNS

AAP fooled people: Punjab BJP chief

Amritsar: Punjab BJP president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party had befooled people of the state by making false promises such as 300 units of free electricity and Rs1,000 per month for every woman. Sharma said AAP had promised that these benefits would be given after the formation of the government but so far, the Chief Minister and the government had not fulfilled any of its promises. Sharma was here to attend a meeting with party leaders. He asked party cadres to get ready for the next Municipal Corporation elections. “By the time, AAP will be completely exposed,” he said. General secretary, Punjab BJP, Jeevan Gupta said the party would celebrate party’s 42nd anniversary on April 6, for which various events have been planned. Jeevan Gupta also called upon all workers to carry out work given by the organisation with full enthusiasm and sincerity. TNS

Gangster booked for threatening CRPF jawan in Asr Central Jail

Amritsar: The police have booked a gangster identified as Jagroshan Hundal, presently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail, for threatening a CRPF jawan, deputed in the prison. The CRPF jawan had asked Hundal to go to his barrack, but he started arguing with him. On watching this, the jail staff, including CRPF jawans, reached there. The police have registered a case against Hundal following a complaint by the jail authorities. Hundal has 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robberies registered against him.