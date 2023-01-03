One dies in road accident

Tarn Taran, January 2
A road accident that happened on the Harike-Khalra road, near Bhikhiwind town, on Sunday claimed the life of a person. The deceased has been identified as Lakhbir Singh (42), a resident of Dialpur village.
The deceased was going to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh, Pahuwind, on his two-wheeler. When he reached near Kale village, a speeding car coming from the front collided with him. He received serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind, where the doctors declared him dead. Lakhbir Singh was a poor daily wager. The two-wheeler was heavily damaged in the accident. A police party led by ASI Balbir Singh reached the spot and registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC. The car driver allegedly responsible for the accident ran away from the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...