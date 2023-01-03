One dies in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 2

A road accident that happened on the Harike-Khalra road, near Bhikhiwind town, on Sunday claimed the life of a person. The deceased has been identified as Lakhbir Singh (42), a resident of Dialpur village.

The deceased was going to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh, Pahuwind, on his two-wheeler. When he reached near Kale village, a speeding car coming from the front collided with him. He received serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind, where the doctors declared him dead. Lakhbir Singh was a poor daily wager. The two-wheeler was heavily damaged in the accident. A police party led by ASI Balbir Singh reached the spot and registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC. The car driver allegedly responsible for the accident ran away from the spot.