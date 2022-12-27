One fresh Covid case in district

Amritsar, December 26
District health authorities reported one positive case of Covid-19 on Monday taking the total count of active cases to six. The health officials stated that of the 14 samples collected from international passengers arriving at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International airport here on Sunday, no one tested positive.
The health authorities said 28 samples were on Monday collected randomly from passengers arriving on seven international flights. Health officials said samples were being taken regularly at the airport and government hospitals. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said the samples of all positive patients had been sent to Patiala for genome sequencing.
