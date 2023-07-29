One held for Rs 10 lakh extortion bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 28

Division B police have arrested a man for allegedly demanding extortion from a property dealer and financier by posing as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He was identified as Davinder Singh, a non-Punjabi Sikh. He along with his accomplice and prime suspect Shamsher Singh of Kot Mangal Singh area on the Tarn Taran road was booked by the police on the statement of victim Janak Raj.

Investigating officer ASI Ashwani Kumar said raids were on to nab Shamsher Singh, who absconded after the arrest of Davinder Singh.

Janak Raj told the police that since July 6, he had been regularly getting phone calls from a person, who identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion and warned of dire consequences if he failed to give the money. He got suspicious of Shamsher Singh who works as security guard near Galliara.

The ASI said during a preliminary probe, it was found that Shamsher knew the routine activities of Janak Raj. He asked Davinder Singh to call him and demand extortion. He said a case under Sections 387 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the duo and raids were on to nab Shamsher.

