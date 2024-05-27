One held for firing into air

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

A firing incident at posh Ranjit Avenue locality on Saturday evening has raised many eyebrows. However, the police arrested a youth in this connection and recovered a weapon and a car used in the crime. This happened despite the fact that senior political leaders have been visiting the city to canvass for their party candidates.

According to the police, the firing occurred following arguments between two youths over an NRI girl near Ranjit Avenue D block here. The police registered a case against the youth and started investigation to ascertain the legality of the pistol used in the crime.

As per details, an NRI girl was sitting with a youth identified as Gurpreet Singh in an SUV when another youth Abhiroop Singh of Tarn Taran passed by in a car and saw the girl. He objected to the presence of girl there and entered into a verbal argument with Gurpreet.

Later, Gurpreet left the girl behind and tried to slip away from the spot, but Abhiroop chased him in a car and fired a couple of gun shots into the air. This led to a panic in the area and the police was immediately informed.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said the police had arrested Abhiroop and started a probe. “The police have recovered the pistol used in the crime and its legality is being verified. The car used by the suspect has been impounded,” he said.

