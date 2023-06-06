One held for stealing 'golak' from temple

Amritsar, June 5

Kathunangal police have arrested a thief for stealing the golak of a temple besides hurting religious sentiments while committing the theft. He was identified as Bharat Kumar alias Babblu of Chawinda Devi village.

Pankaj Devesar, a resident of Chheharta, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident after a CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media. He said yesterday he received a video on his mobile phone in which a man was seen stealing ‘golak’ (donation box) from Chawinda Devi temple falling under Kathunangal police station here.

He said he came to know the accused was Bharat Kumar and that during the theft he climbed inside the Shiva temple with slippers on and entered the shrine. He said the incident resulted in great resentment among the people of the community and therefore a complaint was lodged with the police for appropriate action.

The police said it had registered a case under Section 379, 511 and 295 of the IPC against Bharat Kumar. — TNS

Complaint lodged by Chheharta resident