One held for vehicle theft

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 10

The Chabal police arrested a vehicle-lifter on Thursday night near Panjwar village from the Chabal-Khemkaran road. ASI Karam Singh who was leading the police team said the accused had been identified as Bhagwan Singh of Algon Khurd. A stolen bike without registration number has been seized from the accused. The police said a case under Section 379, 411 and 414 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.