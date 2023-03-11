One held for vehicle theft

Tarn Taran, March 10
The Chabal police arrested a vehicle-lifter on Thursday night near Panjwar village from the Chabal-Khemkaran road. ASI Karam Singh who was leading the police team said the accused had been identified as Bhagwan Singh of Algon Khurd. A stolen bike without registration number has been seized from the accused. The police said a case under Section 379, 411 and 414 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...