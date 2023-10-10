One held, two booked for illegal sand mining

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested one person and booked two others for illegal sand mining. Sand excavated illegally was also seized from them.

The Beas police have arrested Daljit Singh, alias Bhanga, of Wazir Bhullar village, and seized a tractor-trailer laden with sand from his possession. ASI Naresh Kumar said a police team was stationed at the Beas flyover. The team got a tip-off that the suspect was involved in illegal sand mining.

Following this, the police intercepted a tractor-trailer laden with sand and arrested Daljit Singh, who was driving the vehicle. A case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act was registered against him.

In the second incident, the Ajnala police have booked Sukhdev Singh of Tanana village and Shamu Masih of Chak Aul village. The duo was driving two Mohindra Bolero pick-up trucks laden with sand.

ASI Balwinder Singh said the police were present at the Nangal Wanjawala road T-point when they intercepted the two pick-up trucks carrying sand. The suspects, who were driving the trucks, fled from the spot when the police signalled them to stop vehicles. A case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of Mines and Minerals Act was registered against them.