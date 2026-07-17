One held with 1 kg heroin in Lopoke

The Lopoke police arrested a man and seized 1 kg of heroin from his possession near Bhullar village here on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Gurdev Singh, a resident of Khiala Kalan village under the Lopoke police station.

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According to the police, an SHO-led patrol party was conducting routine checking and searching for suspicious persons when they noticed the accused carrying a black backpack. On spotting the police vehicle, he allegedly became nervous and attempted to turn back, prompting the police to intercept him.

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Following the prescribed legal procedure under the NDPS Act, the officials searched the backpack and recovered a packet wrapped in brown tape. The accused allegedly disclosed that the packet contained heroin. The recovered substance was tested using a drug detection kit, which confirmed it to be heroin. On weighing, the contraband, including the packing material, measured just over 1 kg.

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A case under Sections 21(C), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Lopoke police station. Further investigation was underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and identify other persons involved in the narcotics network.