One held with 100-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police arrested Major Singh of Gumanpura village and confiscated 100-gm heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him while further investigations were underway to ascertain his links. TNS

1 arrested for kidnapping minor

Amritsar: The police nabbed Lucky of Rasulpura Kallar village for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. He was arrested around three months after a case was registered against him on July 6. The victim’s father, a migrant living in the New Preet Nagar area, stated to the police that his daughter had gone out for some domestic work but did not return. Following a probe, the police booked Lucky in the case.