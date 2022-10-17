One held with 100-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police arrested Major Singh of Gumanpura village and confiscated 100-gm heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him while further investigations were underway to ascertain his links. TNS
1 arrested for kidnapping minor
Amritsar: The police nabbed Lucky of Rasulpura Kallar village for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. He was arrested around three months after a case was registered against him on July 6. The victim’s father, a migrant living in the New Preet Nagar area, stated to the police that his daughter had gone out for some domestic work but did not return. Following a probe, the police booked Lucky in the case.
