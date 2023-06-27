One held with 5 stolen vehicles in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

The city police nabbed a person and recovered 5 stolen vehicles from his possession in Maqbulpura area here today. The arrested accused has been identified as Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka resident of village Bachhambrpura in District Tarn-Taran

A police team led by ASI Prem Singh under the supervision of SHO Maqbulpura Police Station Amolkdeep Singh while were checking vehicles at Chowk Khandewala on Mehta Road. They intercepted the bike of Bikramjeet Singh and found that it was stolen by him. During the interrogation, Bikka confessed about three more stolen motorcycles and a scooter. The bikes were recovered from his possession. A case under section 379,411 of IPC has been registered at Police Station Maqbulpura . The arrested accused will be produced before the Court and remanded will be taken and will be thoroughly interrogated. The investigation is ongoing, stated police officials.