One held with 500 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

CIA staff arrested Harmanpreet Singh of Jhabal in Tarn Taran for allegedly possessing 500gm heroin. The police said he was nabbed from Bhaini village in Guru Ki Wadali area falling under the Chheharta police station here.

Dilbagh Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, said he was coming on foot and on seeing the police team, he tried to slip away. However, he was nabbed by the police team. During search in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Kamaljit Singh, the cops found 500-gm narcotics from his bag.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further investigations were on to find the source of the contraband. He was produced in a court that remanded him in police custody.

