One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Amritsar, June 30
The Amritsar rural police have confiscated 500 gm of heroin from an alleged drug trafficker, identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Mota of Sheron village in Tarn Taran. The police also recovered a .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges from him.
Harkrishan Singh, DSP, Baba Bakala, said that yesterday a police team was deputed at a checkpoint on GT Road near Khalchian. He said it signalled a Toyota Fortunar to stop. However, the driver tried to take U-turn and escaped from the spot. But he was stopped and caught by the police team. During search, the police recovered 500 gm of heroin tied with his body under T-shirt with a yellow colour head gear.
He said he could not give satisfactory answers to the police queries. He said a case under Sections 25, 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him. The DSP said he was produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain the source of the contraband and the weapon seized from him. The probe was on to find his backward and forward links also, the DSP added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...