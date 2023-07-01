One held with 500-gm heroin, weapon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

The Amritsar rural police have confiscated 500 gm of heroin from an alleged drug trafficker, identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Mota of Sheron village in Tarn Taran. The police also recovered a .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges from him.

Harkrishan Singh, DSP, Baba Bakala, said that yesterday a police team was deputed at a checkpoint on GT Road near Khalchian. He said it signalled a Toyota Fortunar to stop. However, the driver tried to take U-turn and escaped from the spot. But he was stopped and caught by the police team. During search, the police recovered 500 gm of heroin tied with his body under T-shirt with a yellow colour head gear.

He said he could not give satisfactory answers to the police queries. He said a case under Sections 25, 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him. The DSP said he was produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain the source of the contraband and the weapon seized from him. The probe was on to find his backward and forward links also, the DSP added.