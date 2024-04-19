One held with country-made weapon

Amritsar, April 18
The Beas police have arrested Jaspreet Singh, alias Jashan, of Akali Colony for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon.
He was intercepted by a police team on patrol in Beas. During search, the police seized a .315 bore calibre country-made weapon (desi katta) from him.
The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the accused and further probe is on.
