One held with country-made weapon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

The Beas police have arrested Jaspreet Singh, alias Jashan, of Akali Colony for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon.

He was intercepted by a police team on patrol in Beas. During search, the police seized a .315 bore calibre country-made weapon (desi katta) from him.

The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the accused and further probe is on.

