One held with heroin, pistol, drug money

The Sultanwind police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Kanwalpreet Singh, alias Babblu, of Ishwar Nagar located on the Tarn Taran road here and seized 160gm heroin from him.

The police also recovered a.32 bore pistol with Made in Japan mark along with five live cartridges and Rs 10,000 of drug money from him.

The police said he was arrested following a tip-off received while on patrol in the Sultanwind area. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further probe was on to find out the source of the contraband and the weapon seized from him.

He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations and to ascertain his backward and forward links.