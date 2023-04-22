One held with illegal weapon in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 21

The city police arrested a person with an illegal weapon while on patrol in the area on Thursday. The accused was identified as Rahul Singh, a resident of Mohalla Gokalpur.

The police party led by ASI Manjinder Singh was on routine patrol when they saw Rahul Singh moving suspiciously. On search, they recovered a 315 bore pistol with a cartridge from his possession. A case has been registered