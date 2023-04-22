One held with illegal weapon in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, April 21
The city police arrested a person with an illegal weapon while on patrol in the area on Thursday. The accused was identified as Rahul Singh, a resident of Mohalla Gokalpur.
The police party led by ASI Manjinder Singh was on routine patrol when they saw Rahul Singh moving suspiciously. On search, they recovered a 315 bore pistol with a cartridge from his possession. A case has been registered
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel
Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...
Unseasonal snowfall leaves Shimla, Kinnaur apple orchardists worried
Fear fruit cultivation may become unsustainable if weather s...