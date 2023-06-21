One held with pistol; sent to police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

The city police nabbed a miscreant and recovered a pistol and cartridges from his possession here on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Daler Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali.

Balwinder Singh, in charge, Guru Ki Wadali police post, said a police team set up a checkpoint at the Khapar Kheri turn to keep a check on anti-social elements. The accused was coming from the Wadali village side when he spotted the police naka and tried to run away from the spot. The cops on patrol chased him and nabbed.

During the checking, the police recovered a .32 bore pistol and two cartridges from the left pocket of his trousers. The police produced him in a court which remanded him in two-day police custody for further investigation.

The police found that the accused was already facing four criminal cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act at the Chheharta police station.