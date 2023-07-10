One held with stolen bike

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The Sadar police arrested a person with a stolen motor cycle near the T-Point at Majha College in Tarn Taran on Saturday. SHO Prabhjit Singh said a police team led by ASI Charanit Singh was at the naka when the suspect appeared on the spot. The suspect failed to produce any documents related to the bike which he was driving. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 489 of the IPC had been registered agains the suspect in this connection, the SHO said. OC

Man duped of Rs 10.18 lakh

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have registered a case against a couple for duping a man of Rs 10.18 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. Those booked have been identified as Amardeep Kaur Gill and her husband Haramrit Singh, alias Harry. Abhi Verma of Ranjit Avenue stated to the police that the suspects took Rs 10.18 lakh to send him to Canada, but neither they returned the money nor sent him to Canada. The case was registered following a probe. TNS

Man arrested with 30-kg poppy husk

Tarn Taran: The city police arrested one person with 30 kg of poppy husk, a country-made pistol and four cartridges on Saturday. ASI Kirpal Singh, who was leading the police team, said the suspect had been identified as Jaspreet Singh Jass of the local Goindwal Sahib road. The ASI said a case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against suspect. The suspect, a permanent resident of Dasuwal village in the border area, was residing here.