One involved in snatchings held

Amritsar: The Gharinda police have arrested an alleged snatcher, Akashdeep Singh of Algo Khurd village falling under the Valtoha police station in Tarn Taran, on Sunday. He allegedly used to snatch belongings of tourists who would come to see the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check post. He used to rob them by brandishing sharp weapons. He was arrested from the grain market in Attari during patrolling. The police seized a bike and two snatched mobile phones from his possession. TNS
1 arrested with stolen motorbike
Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested a vehicle lifter, identified as Lovepreet Singh of Chheharta. The police seized the stolen bike from his possession. A case has been registered and further probe was underway.
