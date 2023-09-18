One killed, another hurt in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 17

A man died on the spot and his younger brother, who was sitting on the rear seat of the motorcycle, got injured seriously when their bike collided head-on with a Creta SUV on the National Highway No. 54 today at their native Naushehra Pannuan village.

ASI Gurpreet Singh, Investigation Officer (IO), said that the deceased was identified as Jatinder Singh (37). His injured brother Barkat Singh was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

The ASI said the brothers were way back home after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Beer Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, on Sangrand. The accident happened at the

T-point of Naushehra Pannuan. The siblings were brought to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital where doctors declared Jatinder dead and referred Barkat to the Amritsar hospital. The ASI said the car driver was identified as Sawaraj Singh of Reshiana village. He was booked under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC.

