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Home / Amritsar / One killed, another hurt in road accident on Chabal-Amritsar bypass

One killed, another hurt in road accident on Chabal-Amritsar bypass

They were hit by a car coming from the opposite direction near Kajikot village

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 07:53 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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One person died and another was injured in a road accident near Kajikot village on the Chabal-Amritsar bypass here on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Major Singh (50), a resident of Lalu Ghuman village.

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The deceased and his younger brother Sonu Singh were returning to their Lalu Ghuman village on a motorcycle after finishing work at Tarn Taran when they were hit by a car coming from the opposite direction near Kajikot village. Major Singh and Sonu Singh were injured and rushed to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital. Major Singh succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. Sonu Singh is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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The police inspected the accident spot and registered a case against the car driver identified as Kuljit Singh, a resident of Fatehchak village, Tarn Taran, under relevant sections of the BNS.

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The post-mortem examination of the body of deceased was conducted at the Civil Hospital here today.

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