One killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 29

One person died while another was injured when a motorcycle collided head-on with a makeshift illegal vehicle called ‘Motorcycle rehri’ near Kale village falling under Bhikhiwind police station on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Harman Singh (30), a resident of Bhikhiwind.

The rehri operator Jagdish Singh Rajan, a resident of Sandhpur village, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti, where his condition is said to be stable. Sub-inspector Balbir Singh from the Bhikhiwind police has registered a case under Section 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against Jagdish Singh who is under treatment.

