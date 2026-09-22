One lane of Rego Bridge to open by December, says Aujla

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday inspected the construction work of Rego Bridge, a crucial project that has missed several deadlines.

The MP said one lane of the crucial city link was expected to open by December.

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Aujla also held a meeting with officials at the site and sought reasons for the delay in completing the project.

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He said the technical issues had been resolved and the second lane of the bridge would open within three months of the first.

The bridge, built around 1917-18, connects the walled city with GT Road and adjoining areas. Its closure has added to traffic congestion in the city.

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Aujla said the project had received administrative approval in 2023 and the tender for it was subsequently floated. However, the final approval for dismantling the old structure was received only in January 2025.

He attributed the construction delay to the shifting of Army communication and electricity lines linked to the Gobindgarh Fort area, besides pipelines and cables of the Municipal Corporation.

The MP said work on the bridge’s foundation and pillars had been completed. The bridge is being reconstructed over an operational railway track and high-tension power lines, making safety clearances and technical execution critical. Aujla said the contractor and Railway officials had assured him that one lane would be made operational by December, while the second lane would be completed within three months thereafter.