One nabbed with illegal weapon

Amritsar, June 18
The Lopoke police have arrested Iqbal Singh of Chogwan, while his brother Gurjit Singh, a proclaimed offender in a murder case managed to flee the spot. The police recovered a .32 bore revolver with 6 bullets from Iqbal. A case under the Arms act was registered against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...
Modi euphoria captures US ahead of state visit
A few hundred Indian-Americans from in and around the Washin...