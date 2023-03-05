One nabbed with intoxicating pills

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Chatiwind police on Friday arrested a person, identified as Sukhdev Singh of Varpal, and confiscated as many as 1,000 intoxicating tablets from his possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Singh said a police team, deputed on the Varpal link road, signalled a youth riding a Bullet motorcycle to stop. He said on seeing the police, he tried to flee away, but was arrested. The police found sedative pills from his possession. The SI said he was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain his backward and forward links. TNS

2 robbers snatch woman’s purse

Amritsar: Two unidentified bike-borne persons on Friday snatched the purse of a local resident, identified as Runa Aggarwal. She was travelling on an e-rickshaw and reached near Maan Singh Road when the incident occurred. The police have registered a case. Similarly, in another incident, a youth snatched a mobile phone from another local resident, Rukshanda, inside Sant Avenue and fled the spot. A case has been registered in this regard. TNS

Drunk youth held for misbehaving

Amritsar: The Civil Lines police have booked a drunk youth for misbehaving with a police constable on Court Road on Friday. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Constable Harmilan Singh said the accused came from the wrong side and almost collided with his car. He said when he asked, the accused, identified as Sagar of the Sultawind road, misbehaved with him. He was heavily drunk. The police have registered a case against him, but he was later released on bail. TNS

Event on drug abuse

Amritsar: An event was organised by the All-India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) at Dhanoa Khurd village, the last village on the Indian side of the border with Pakistan, regarding the increasing drug abuse among the younger generation of the border belt.