One nabbed with intoxicating pills

Amritsar, June 11

The city police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and confiscated 10,800 intoxicating tablets from his possession. The accused was identified as Sunny, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura in Kot Khalsa area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh said the accused was arrested from near Gurdwara Bohri Sahib. The police also seized his scooter on which he was travelling. He said a fresh case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

He said he had three similar cases registered against him at the Islamabad police station here and in Mohali district. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court in a case registered at the Islamabad police and one at the Mohali police station while PO proceedings were underway in the third case.

He said during preliminary investigations it was found that the accused used to procure intoxicants from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and later sell it to different parts of the city as well as in rural areas. He said further investigation to expose the backward and forward links of the suspect was underway.

