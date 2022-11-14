One nabbed with stolen motorcycle

Tarn Taran, November 13
The Tarn Taran Sadar police arrested a person with a stolen motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Dilbag Singh of Shaheed village in Patti sub-division. Kanwaljit Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, said, the accused had stolen a motorcycle of Gursartaj Singh.
He had parked his motorcycle in District Administrative Complex, Tarn Taran. Gursartaj saw the motorcycle lifter fleeing with his motorcycle and informed the police about it. The miscreant was nabbed with the motorcycle bearing No. PB-46-AC-1073. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused was produced in a court on Sunday and the court sent him on two days police remand. The police said more stolen bikes were expected to be recovered from the possession of the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309