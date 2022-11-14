One nabbed with stolen motorcycle

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 13

The Tarn Taran Sadar police arrested a person with a stolen motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Dilbag Singh of Shaheed village in Patti sub-division. Kanwaljit Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, said, the accused had stolen a motorcycle of Gursartaj Singh.

He had parked his motorcycle in District Administrative Complex, Tarn Taran. Gursartaj saw the motorcycle lifter fleeing with his motorcycle and informed the police about it. The miscreant was nabbed with the motorcycle bearing No. PB-46-AC-1073. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced in a court on Sunday and the court sent him on two days police remand. The police said more stolen bikes were expected to be recovered from the possession of the accused.