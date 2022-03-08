One positive case in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With one positive case reported on Monday, the count of cases in the district has increased to 59,374. The Health Department has also reported recovery of four patients with which the recovery count has improved to 57,670. TNS

Activists disrupt movie shooting

Amritsar: Members of Khalra Mission organisation stopped the shooting of Diljit Dosanjh starrer movie on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the renowned human rights activist who was allegedly abducted and killed by the police for highlighting fake encounters during Sikh militancy in Punjab. The members of the body reached the Old City police station in Tarn Taran where the biopic was being shot.