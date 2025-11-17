One shot dead in Bhai Ladhu village

Gurvinder Singh Ginder (32) of Bhai Ladhu village was shot dead at his village on Friday night.
The Patti (Sadar) police have booked five persons of a family in this regard, two of whom have been arrested.
Sub-Inspector Vipin Kumar, the SHO of the Patti Sadar police station, said here on Sunday that, a few days ago, an enmity occurred between the victim and one Prem Singh of the village. On Friday night, when Gurvinder was going to his house, Prem Singh and members of his family shot him.
Gurvinder was taken to a hospital in Amritsar by his family, where doctors declared him dead.
Kumar said a case had been registered against Prem Singh, his father Bachan Singh, brother Angrej Singh and sons Ajaypal Singh and Jaswinder Singh, alias Dilpreet Singh, under sections 103 (1), 109, 190 and 191 (3) of the BNS and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police have arrested Prem and his father, while the remaining accused are said to be absconding.
