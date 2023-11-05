Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

The ongoing work of laying underground pipes on the Batala road is causing inconvenience to commuters as one side of the stretch is closed for the work near the Vijay Nagar chowki.

The commuters are forced to travel on the wrong side of the road till Celebration Mall, which causes traffic jams, especially during school timings.

The road is used by commuters travelling from city to Batala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jammu and several areas of Himachal Pradesh. Residents say the work on the project should be expedited so that commuters do not have to face problem for long.

“It has been over two weeks since one or other stretch of the road is closed for the traffic,” said Joginder Singh, a resident. He said as most commuters were not aware of the ongoing work, they often got stuck in traffic jams.

Residents also demanded that proper warning sign boards should be installed for commuters at the start of the Batala road on both sides so that they could take alternate routes to avoid traffic jams.