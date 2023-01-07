Online fraud: Man duped of Rs 15 lakh

Amritsar, January 6
A city resident has fallen victim to a phishing racket and lost Rs 15 lakh from his bank account.
Though the police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection, there was no breakthrough in the case. Investigations were handed over to the cyber wing for further probe.
The victim, identified as Surinder Kumar, told the police that around a month ago, he got a message on his mobile about pending electricity bill. Through the message, he was advised to deposit the bill at the earliest otherwise the power connection to his house would be disconnected. He also got a link for making the payment.
He said he got worried and clicked the link. Soon after doing so, his phone was hacked. He said he could not understand what actually happened. He said later Rs 14.99 lakh was debited from his account through the Paytm app. He said Rs 5,000 was also debited from the bank account. He urged the police authorities to identify the accused and arrest the swindlers.
This is not the sole incident as earlier too a local resident lost his money in an online fraud in a similar manner.
Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said the cyber wing was entrusted with investigation to identify the suspects. He advised the people that they should remain alert while doing online payments and transactions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
At 2.2 degrees, Delhi records the season’s coldest morning
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...