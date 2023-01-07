Online fraud: Man duped of Rs 15 lakh

Amritsar, January 6

A city resident has fallen victim to a phishing racket and lost Rs 15 lakh from his bank account.

Though the police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection, there was no breakthrough in the case. Investigations were handed over to the cyber wing for further probe.

The victim, identified as Surinder Kumar, told the police that around a month ago, he got a message on his mobile about pending electricity bill. Through the message, he was advised to deposit the bill at the earliest otherwise the power connection to his house would be disconnected. He also got a link for making the payment.

He said he got worried and clicked the link. Soon after doing so, his phone was hacked. He said he could not understand what actually happened. He said later Rs 14.99 lakh was debited from his account through the Paytm app. He said Rs 5,000 was also debited from the bank account. He urged the police authorities to identify the accused and arrest the swindlers.

This is not the sole incident as earlier too a local resident lost his money in an online fraud in a similar manner.

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said the cyber wing was entrusted with investigation to identify the suspects. He advised the people that they should remain alert while doing online payments and transactions.