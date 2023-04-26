Online recruitment test for Agniveers starts at 375 centres

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The Army kicked off its online common entrance exam for recruitment of Agniveers at 375 examination centres in 176 all India locations today.

As per new procedure for recruitment of Agniveers, junior commissioned officers and other categories in the first step.

The online exam is being conducted with assistance from Education Consultancy Services India Limited, a mini ratna company under the Ministry of Education.

The technological threshold of youth in the nation has improved significantly and with enhanced network connectivity and the proliferation of smartphones, the youth is now empowered to undertake an online exam instead of travelling long distances to appear for physical exams. The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and prevent chances of malpractice. It will have wider outreach across the country and will also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct.