Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 24

Despite the efforts put in by the Election Commission (EC) to involve the transgender community into the electoral process, the number of participant who exercised their franchise was minimal.

Out of the total 68 transgender registered with the EC in Amritsar district, only 14 cast their votes, while in Tarn Taran district, only 10 voted out of 34 registered.

The members of the community held the social stigma attached with it and lack of awareness is responsible for the low turnout or disenchantment among them. A number of the community members have either male or female written on their voter cards and it is a possibility they might have exercised their right to vote. They pointed out that the third gender was recognised only around seven to eight years ago.

Dimple, a third gender community leader from Haripura locality, said she, along with other members of the community in her dera, had voted during the elections. “We contribute in every election,” Dimple said, adding that the representatives of their area never gave a thought about their community members. Many of our community members were uneducated and they hesitate to join the mainstream.

Meeda Devi, Child Development and Project Officer, who held a number of awareness programmes, under the SVEEP campaign launched by district administration to educate the third gender community, said she personally ensured that members of the community cast their votes during the elections. But, until there was awareness among community members about their right to vote, they would be hesitating in participating in the poll process.

The Election Commission authorities, while calling transgenders an important part of the society, had held meetings with officials ensuring hassle-free preparation of their voters IDs. They had asked to hold meetings with representatives of the community to chalk out strategies to ensure their participation.