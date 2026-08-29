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Home / Amritsar / Only BJP can pull Punjab out of crisis: Bittu

Only BJP can pull Punjab out of crisis: Bittu

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Ravneet Singh Bittu. File
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Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, while addressing the BJP’s Rakhar Puniya political conference at Baba Bakala today, said Punjab stands at a decisive crossroads and that only the Bharatiya Janata Party can pull the state out of the crisis created by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government.

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Appealing to the people of Punjab, Bittu said, “You have given every political party an opportunity. Give one opportunity to the BJP and Narendra Modi ji. The people of Punjab have seen the model of development in BJP-governed states. The same transformation can be brought to Punjab through a Double-Engine Government.”

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Launching a sharp attack on the AAP government, Bittu said the situation in Punjab had reached an unprecedented stage, with almost every section of society protesting against the state government.

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He said government employees, farmers, teachers and various other sections of society were repeatedly taking to the streets with their grievances. “Four years ago, the same Secretariat employees were showering flowers on Bhagwant Mann when he became Chief Minister. Today, those very employees are standing against his government. This tells you how much the people’s perception of this government has changed.”

Referring to the ‘Chaupal interaction’ held by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan with farmers at Umranangal today, Bittu said, “The Agriculture Minister is here in Punjab. He is available. Meet him, present your concerns and find solutions through discussion. Farmers and the Union Government should not be separated by political barriers.”

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Bittu also attacked CM Bhagwant Mann over the controversy surrounding allegations against his wife.

He said the issue should not be reduced to political accusations and counter-accusations and demanded that the facts be presented before the appropriate legal forum.

Referring to recent remarks by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who had publicly condemned Sajjan Kumar, Bittu said: “If Congress leaders today feel compelled to condemn Sajjan Kumar, then the question is simple: why was there silence earlier? If Charanjit Singh Channi is serious about his position, then as a member of the Congress Working Committee, he should raise the matter formally in the CWC.”

He further challenged Channi to seek an unequivocal clarification from the Congress leadership when Rahul Gandhi visits Punjab.

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