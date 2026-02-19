Only dairies in main city areas to be shifted: Official

Dairy farmers of 'Dairy complex 65 Qila', situated in Fatahpur area, held a meeting here on Wednesday, with officials of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation. The 11-member delegation attended the meeting to put across the demands of dairy farmers.

Vishal Wadhawan, Assistant Commissioner, MC, said they informed dairy farmers that all 356 dairies will not be shifted to the complex. He added that only those dairies, situated in the densely populated main areas of the city, will be shifted. He said the staff has been asked to separate the data of these dairies. He anticipated that the number of these dairies would be around 100 and they have 116 plots in the complex where they could be easily shifted.

He said the rest of the dairies situated in the rural and semi-urban set-up will not be shifted. Wadhawan said the construction of a biogas plant will soon be initiated in the complex while a veterinary hospital will soon be operational. He added that the staff of the Animal Husbandry Department, who would be operating the hospital, were present in the meeting.