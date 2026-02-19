DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Only dairies in main city areas to be shifted: Official

Only dairies in main city areas to be shifted: Official

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of Baba Bhoriwala Gaushala near Durgana Temple in Amritsar. File photo
Advertisement

Dairy farmers of 'Dairy complex 65 Qila', situated in Fatahpur area, held a meeting here on Wednesday, with officials of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation. The 11-member delegation attended the meeting to put across the demands of dairy farmers.

Advertisement

Vishal Wadhawan, Assistant Commissioner, MC, said they informed dairy farmers that all 356 dairies will not be shifted to the complex. He added that only those dairies, situated in the densely populated main areas of the city, will be shifted. He said the staff has been asked to separate the data of these dairies. He anticipated that the number of these dairies would be around 100 and they have 116 plots in the complex where they could be easily shifted.

Advertisement

He said the rest of the dairies situated in the rural and semi-urban set-up will not be shifted. Wadhawan said the construction of a biogas plant will soon be initiated in the complex while a veterinary hospital will soon be operational. He added that the staff of the Animal Husbandry Department, who would be operating the hospital, were present in the meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts