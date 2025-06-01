Op Bluestar anniv: 2,500 cops called to beef up security in Amritsar

Ahead of the 41st Operation Bluestar anniversary to be observed on June 6, around 2,500 cops from the Punjab Armed Police and other police districts would be arriving in the holy city in the next couple of days for security in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Companies of paramilitary forces are also likely to arrive if need arises. Meanwhile, Dal Khalsa, a radical organisation, has called for a complete shutdown in Amritsar on the occasion. On the eve of the anniversary, it would also organise a march that would pass through various roads of the city.

“Security measures in Amritsar are being stepped up to thwart any untoward incident during the occasion,” said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. Senior police officials of the rank of DGP and ADGP are likely to visit to supervise the security arrangements in a day or two.

Advertisement

Operation Bluestar was the Army operation carried out on June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.

Talking to The Tribune, Bhullar said as many as 62 checkpoints have been installed in the city for round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling parties would patrol the city.

Advertisement

“No one would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere and strict action taken against those who would try to spread rumours on social media that may create law and order problems,” he pointed out.

High-security nakas would be set up around the holiest Sikh shrine and at the entry of the walled city areas. Checkpoints are also being held at the entry points of the city. As many as 52 checkpoints would be held day and night while 10 nakas organized at night. Apart from this, nakas would be set up at every entry and exit point.

Meanwhile, various Sikh organisations have planned programs to mark the occasion. SGPC will organize a programme at Akal Takht on June 6.