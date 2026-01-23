Op Prahaar: Three-day police crackdown nets 301 suspects in Amritsar

The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, carried out a three-day, intelligence-led crackdown under ‘Operation Prahaar – Gangster te Vaar’, arresting 301 suspects and making substantial recoveries of narcotics, illegal arms, ammunition and illicit liquor. This was stated by Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar here today.

The coordinated operation was conducted across the city from January 20 to 22, with the objective of dismantling criminal networks, apprehending proclaimed offenders and curbing activities related to drug trafficking, illegal weapons and bootlegging.

Bhullar said during the drive, the police seized 134 gm of heroin, Rs 2 lakh drug money, six sophisticated pistols, six magazines, 36 cartridges (including 9 mm ammunition), 25 mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon, one motorcycle and 46 bottles of illicit liquor.

The police also arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and initiated preventive action against five relatives and associates of gangsters. Several old and fresh arrests were executed, delivering a significant blow to habitual offenders and organised crime syndicates operating in the city, he said.

Reiterating its firm resolve, senior police officials said such sustained, intelligence-driven operations would continue to curb organised crime, narcotics trafficking, illegal arms and liquor-related offences, and to ensure public safety and order across Amritsar.