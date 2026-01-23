DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Op Prahaar: Three-day police crackdown nets 301 suspects in Amritsar

Op Prahaar: Three-day police crackdown nets 301 suspects in Amritsar

Substantial recoveries of narcotics, illegal arms, ammunition and illicit liquor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:14 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police teams carry out search operations in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar on Thursday.
Advertisement

The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, carried out a three-day, intelligence-led crackdown under ‘Operation Prahaar – Gangster te Vaar’, arresting 301 suspects and making substantial recoveries of narcotics, illegal arms, ammunition and illicit liquor. This was stated by Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar here today.

Advertisement

The coordinated operation was conducted across the city from January 20 to 22, with the objective of dismantling criminal networks, apprehending proclaimed offenders and curbing activities related to drug trafficking, illegal weapons and bootlegging.

Advertisement

Bhullar said during the drive, the police seized 134 gm of heroin, Rs 2 lakh drug money, six sophisticated pistols, six magazines, 36 cartridges (including 9 mm ammunition), 25 mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon, one motorcycle and 46 bottles of illicit liquor.

Advertisement

The police also arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and initiated preventive action against five relatives and associates of gangsters. Several old and fresh arrests were executed, delivering a significant blow to habitual offenders and organised crime syndicates operating in the city, he said.

Reiterating its firm resolve, senior police officials said such sustained, intelligence-driven operations would continue to curb organised crime, narcotics trafficking, illegal arms and liquor-related offences, and to ensure public safety and order across Amritsar.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts