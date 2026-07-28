Op Prahar-4: 100 suspects detained in crackdown

As part of their ongoing war against drugs and gangsters, the Punjab Police launched Operation Prahar-4 across the district on Monday, leading to the detention of around 100 suspects and the recovery of narcotics and other contraband.

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SSP Surendra Lamba said nearly 100 police teams were constituted for the operation. The drive began early in the morning and continued throughout the day.

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He said the operation involved seven SP-rank officers, 16 DSP-rank officers and around 1,200 other police personnel. The SSP added that the operation would continue on Tuesday as well.

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SSP Surendra Lamba said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the district and warned anti-social elements to shun criminal activities and join the mainstream. He added that those found supporting anti-social elements are also being taken into custody as part of the ongoing campaign.

The SSP said complete protection would be provided to social workers and members of the public who share information about anti-social elements. He assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential. He added that Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has issued strict directions to district police units to crack down firmly on the activities of anti-social elements.

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Referring to the DGP’s message, Lamba said gangsters had been warned that the police were closely monitoring their activities and would not allow their plans to succeed.