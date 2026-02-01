Op Prahar sent a message, but systemic change needed

What's the issue Advertisement

Operation Prahar, conducted in two phases, concluded on February 11. Readers opine on how successful the operation was in curbing gangster culture and organised crime in the region.

Dismantle financial, supply networks

Operation Prahar signals a determined push against crime, but Punjab’s challenges demand a broader, sustained strategy. The state’s law-and-order situation is deeply linked with drug addiction, cross-border narcotics trafficking, and the easy availability of illegal weapons. Crackdowns can disrupt gangs temporarily, yet lasting success requires dismantling the financial and supply networks behind drugs and arms. Strengthening border surveillance, intelligence coordination, and inter-agency cooperation is crucial to choke these channels. Equally important are speedy investigations, witness protection, and swift trials to ensure deterrence. Punjab must also invest heavily in prevention — expanding de-addiction services, rehabilitation, youth employment, and community engagement — to shrink the recruitment base for criminal groups. Transparent, law-bound enforcement free from selective action will build public trust. Ultimately, success should be judged not merely by arrests, but by visible reductions in drug abuse, gun violence, and organised crime, leading to safer communities and renewed social stability.

Dr Astha

‘Glorified’ narrative vs ground reality

While arrests — 3,256 in Phase One and 3,260 in Phase Two — signal robust action, this glorification masks deeper issues from a public lens. Primarily, most detentions targeted associates and preventive measures, not high-profile gangsters. Only 80 and 135 proclaimed offenders were nabbed in the phases, respectively, suggesting that kingpins evaded capture, likely fleeing abroad or via local networks. Weapon seizures (69 and 47 respectively) are modest against Punjab’s entrenched gangster economy. Moreover, short 72-hour raids risk being performative, yielding statistics over systemic reform. No mention of convictions, asset freezes, or foreign collaborations persists post operation. The ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ rhetoric inspires, yet public safety hinges on sustained intelligence, not episodic sweeps. Ultimately, while DGP Yadav’s “surgical strike” claim boosts morale, true success demands reduced recidivism and visible deterrence — not just applause for numbers. Punjabis crave enduring peace, not fleeting fanfare.

Amardeep Singh Bains

Politicians ‘backing’ goons part of issue

If the watchdog is tamed by the thief, the treasure has no means to be safe. It were the politician-sponsored goons who stole ‘the treasure’ and the heads in power who corrupted society. In a single term, the present government cannot ‘clean the system’ and the society that was deconditioned and re-conditioned into political hegemony. CM Mann needs three terms to clean and reset our ‘system’, and society. As far as corruption is concerned, no man — or even God — can eradicate it, as the menace is now settled deep into everybody’s blood. It is a global phenomenon now, varying only in methods, terms and measures.

PS Bhatty

Seizure of illegal assets needed

The success of Operation Prahar in reducing gangsters, and other criminals, depends on sustained efforts and community cooperation. To maximise impact, authorities should focus on dismantling criminal networks, seizing illegal assets, and ensuring stringent legal action. Long-term success requires addressing root causes of crime and maintaining robust policing. Continued vigilance and strategic planning will be crucial in curbing criminal activities upon which the government is already focusing.

Pran Aggarwal

Constant vigilance for permanent solution

The conclusion of Operation Prahar marks a significant milestone in the state’s crackdown on organised crime. By executing the operation in two focused phases, the government has demonstrated a proactive stance, moving beyond mere surveillance to active apprehension. However, whether this will lead to the permanent “nailing” of gangsters depends on the continuity of such efforts. History shows that, while high-intensity raids disrupt immediate criminal activities and dismantle local networks, long-term success requires addressing the root causes. Strengthening the judicial process is vital; if arrests do not lead to swift convictions, the deterrent effect is lost. Furthermore, the government must ensure that modern technology and intelligence-sharing remain a priority to outpace increasingly sophisticated criminal syndicates. Operation Prahar is a strong start, but it must be viewed as a foundation for a sustained policy of zero tolerance rather than a one-time event. Only through constant vigilance and systemic reform can the government ensure lasting public safety.

Amanbir Singh Siali

Need to weed out ‘black sheep’ cops

The continuation of policing efforts until the elimination of the last straw of gangsters and other organised criminals operating in the state is key for the lasting success of Operation Prahar. Figures indicating the arrests of more than 2,500 criminals seem good on paper, but the real test lies with the judiciary’s prosecution and the police’s presentation of strong evidence. Even as the operation was in full swing, daylight killings were regular — a glaring example for this is the shooting of a Sarpanch at a wedding with a sophisticated weapon. The police should stop the infiltration of arms smuggled from states such as UP, MP, Rajasthan. A ‘kneejerk’ operation is not the right solution to curb gangster culture and organised crime. Multiple agencies formed in this regard — such as the AGTF and the SOG — have not yielded desired results in controlling the menace. A long-time, robust strategy is the need of the hour to get rid of the menace. Also, there is dire need to flush ‘black sheep’ aiding gangsters out of the police force.

Anil Vinayak

Operation yielded great success

The Punjab Police conducted Operational Prahar under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with an aim to rid the state of crime. The operation yielded great success, with over 300 raids in Amritsar city. The police arrested several persons and recovered pistols, live cartridges, heroin, cash, and drugs, aiming to dismantle logistical and financial support structures of criminals. The police are actively patrolling areas, and searching suspicious vehicles. Cops are targeting those who are found driving vehicles without license plates, or carrying weapons.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

Follow-up probes key

Operation Prahar’s success will depend not only on the number of arrests made, but on the strength of follow-up investigations and prosecutions. Crackdowns often create immediate pressure on gang networks, forcing key operatives to go underground. However, unless intelligence gathering continues and financial networks are dismantled, many gangs tend to regroup. The government must ensure coordination between state police, Central agencies, and local intelligence units. Witness protection, fast-track courts, and strict monitoring of jail communications are also essential. If the operation is sustained with consistent political will and transparency, it can significantly weaken organised crime. Otherwise, it may remain a short-term show of strength without lasting impact.

Ravinder Kumar Sharma

Gangster conviction rates must improve

While Operation Prahar demonstrates strong intent, long-term success against gangsters requires structural reforms. Criminal syndicates often thrive due to political patronage, weak prosecution, and slow judicial processes. Even if arrests are made, conviction rates must improve to create real deterrence. Authorities should focus on seizing illegal assets, tracking ‘hawala’ transactions, and monitoring social media networks used for recruitment and intimidation. Community policing can also help rebuild public trust and encourage citizens to share information. If the government complements enforcement with systemic reforms and accountability, the operation could mark a turning point. Otherwise, without sustained efforts, criminal networks may adapt and resurface.

Ajay Bhatti

Govt must invest in awareness, employment

The outcome of Operation Prahar will largely depend on how deeply the authorities address the roots of organised crime. Gang culture often spreads among unemployed youth who see quick money and influence as attractive. Alongside police action, the government must invest in employment schemes, skill development, and awareness campaigns. Rehabilitation programmes for first-time offenders can also reduce recidivism. Strict surveillance of cross-border smuggling routes and arms supply chains is equally critical. A balanced strategy combining enforcement, prevention, and social reform stands the best chance of success. Without addressing socio-economic drivers, enforcement alone may not completely eliminate gangster networks.

Meenakshi

Public confidence in enforcement crucial

Public confidence in law enforcement plays a crucial role in determining whether Operation Prahar achieves lasting results: Citizens must feel safe enough to report extortion threats and suspicious activities. Transparent communication about arrests, recoveries, and prosecution progress can strengthen trust. The government should also ensure that human rights standards are upheld to prevent allegations of misuse of power. A professional, evidence-based approach will enhance credibility and reduce legal loopholes that criminals exploit. If authorities maintain momentum beyond the operation’s official phases, focusing on intelligence-led policing and accountability, the campaign could significantly curb organised crime activities in the region.

Sarabjit Singh

Hit kingpins, not ‘foot soldiers’

History shows that anti-gang operations succeed when they disrupt leadership structures and financial pipelines simultaneously. Operation Prahar can be effective if it identifies kingpins, rather than merely targeting ‘foot soldiers’. Coordination with cybercrime units is essential, as many gangs now operate digitally for extortion and propaganda. Strong border monitoring, inter-state collaboration, and prison reforms will further prevent regrouping. Most importantly, the judiciary must expedite trials to avoid prolonged detention without conviction. A comprehensive, multi-layered strategy sustained over months — not weeks — will determine whether the government truly succeeds in nailing gangsters and wanted criminals or merely achieves temporary disruption.

Anil Sharma