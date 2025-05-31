Op Shield: Blackout drill from 8 to 8.30pm in Amritsar today

A citywide blackout drill will be conducted tomorrow as part of Operation Shield from 8pm to 8.30pm. This was announced by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Amit Sareen here on Friday. The purpose is to enhance public preparedness for emergency situations.

Amit Sareen clarified that certain areas have been exempted from the blackout drill. These include the Walled City, the Amritsar airport, and surrounding villages where power supply will not be disrupted during the drill.

“This is just a preparedness exercise to ensure public cooperation during emergencies. There is no need to panic, your participation and cooperation are all that is needed,” said Sareen, urging residents to follow the drill instructions seriously.

As per the drill guidelines issued for public awareness, sirens will be sounded across the city at exactly 8pm. After hearing the siren, citizens will have to switch off all external lights, including those connected to automatic systems, CCTV cameras, and inverter-powered lighting. While it is permitted to use lights indoors, people must ensure no light escapes outside. Heavy curtains or similar coverings should be used to block any illumination from windows or doors.

Officials of the administration urged the public to adopt safety precautions during the blackout. The residents are advised to remain indoors, preferably on the ground floor, away from windows, especially glass ones. People should avoid rooftops, open streets, or any exposed areas. Those travelling by car, scooter, or motorcycle during the drill are instructed to turn off the lights of their vehicles immediately and park safely along the roadside without any movement.

A mock drill by Civil Defence will also take place prior to the blackout, from 6pm to 7pm at Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, as part of overall preparedness measures. The administration has sought full cooperation from citizens to make this drill a success and ensure readiness for any emergency scenarios in the future.