Op Shield: Blackout drill from 8 to 8.30pm in Amritsar today

Op Shield: Blackout drill from 8 to 8.30pm in Amritsar today

Certain areas have been exempted from the blackout drill
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 31, 2025 IST
A citywide blackout drill will be conducted tomorrow as part of Operation Shield from 8pm to 8.30pm. This was announced by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Amit Sareen here on Friday. The purpose is to enhance public preparedness for emergency situations.

Advertisement

Amit Sareen clarified that certain areas have been exempted from the blackout drill. These include the Walled City, the Amritsar airport, and surrounding villages where power supply will not be disrupted during the drill.

“This is just a preparedness exercise to ensure public cooperation during emergencies. There is no need to panic, your participation and cooperation are all that is needed,” said Sareen, urging residents to follow the drill instructions seriously.

Advertisement

As per the drill guidelines issued for public awareness, sirens will be sounded across the city at exactly 8pm. After hearing the siren, citizens will have to switch off all external lights, including those connected to automatic systems, CCTV cameras, and inverter-powered lighting. While it is permitted to use lights indoors, people must ensure no light escapes outside. Heavy curtains or similar coverings should be used to block any illumination from windows or doors.

Officials of the administration urged the public to adopt safety precautions during the blackout. The residents are advised to remain indoors, preferably on the ground floor, away from windows, especially glass ones. People should avoid rooftops, open streets, or any exposed areas. Those travelling by car, scooter, or motorcycle during the drill are instructed to turn off the lights of their vehicles immediately and park safely along the roadside without any movement.

Advertisement

A mock drill by Civil Defence will also take place prior to the blackout, from 6pm to 7pm at Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, as part of overall preparedness measures. The administration has sought full cooperation from citizens to make this drill a success and ensure readiness for any emergency scenarios in the future.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

