Open for tie-up with like-minded parties: SAD (A)

Amritsar, October 21
After the initiation of revision of the voters’ list for the SGPC election, SAD (Amritsar) has announced to contest the ensuing SGPC polls.
Upkar Singh Sandhu and Harpal Singh Baler, leaders of the SAD (A), said their party would contest the SGPC election and would not hold back in entering coalition with like-minded parties. They said the SGPC election was due for a long time. Sikh sangat was peeved at the mismanagement in the affairs of the SGPC and would not vote in favour of those who were responsible for the mess, they reflected.
They today appeared at the Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission in a case filed against the SGPC for missing 328 ‘Sarups’ of Guru Granth Sahib. The Judicial Commission has fixed November 7 next date of hearing .
