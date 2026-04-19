Open garbage trolleys leave Amritsar roads littered

Garbage scattered on city roads due to alleged negligence by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation staff and officials has become a cause of concern for residents. Waste collected from streets and corners is often transported in open tractor-trolleys, resulting in litter spreading along the roads.

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Residents said that loose garbage, including plastic bags and other waste, falls off these vehicles, creating inconvenience for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

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A video recorded on the GT Road on Saturday evening was uploaded on social media, highlighting the issue. In the footage, garbage can be seen falling from an open trolley and spreading across the road for several kilometres.

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Pushpinder Singh, a local resident, said that garbage kept falling from a municipal trolley over a long stretch, creating unhygienic conditions and causing traffic inconvenience.

Another resident, Rakesh Arora, blamed the lack of administrative control for the situation. He said officials need to step out of their offices and assess the ground reality. Complaints filed by citizens are often closed without proper resolution, he alleged.

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Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has recently announced plans to improve the city’s cleanliness ranking. Officials said awareness rallies will be organised across the city from April 20 to 22.

MC Commissioner Bikramjit Shergill and Mayor Jatinder Bhatia, during a recent press conference, said the civic body is considering a plan to reward citizens who report vehicles carrying uncovered garbage. They added that a fine of Rs 1,000 has already been imposed for transporting waste without covering it.

Officials said the incentive-based complaint system would require nod from the House as well as the state government before implementation.

For now, however, garbage spilling on roads continues to trouble commuters and highlights gaps in the city’s waste management system.