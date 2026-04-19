icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Open garbage trolleys leave Amritsar roads littered

Open garbage trolleys leave Amritsar roads littered

Residents say loose garbage creates inconvenience for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:42 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An open trolley leaves behind a trail of garbage in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Garbage scattered on city roads due to alleged negligence by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation staff and officials has become a cause of concern for residents. Waste collected from streets and corners is often transported in open tractor-trolleys, resulting in litter spreading along the roads.

Advertisement

Residents said that loose garbage, including plastic bags and other waste, falls off these vehicles, creating inconvenience for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

Advertisement

A video recorded on the GT Road on Saturday evening was uploaded on social media, highlighting the issue. In the footage, garbage can be seen falling from an open trolley and spreading across the road for several kilometres.

Advertisement

Pushpinder Singh, a local resident, said that garbage kept falling from a municipal trolley over a long stretch, creating unhygienic conditions and causing traffic inconvenience.

Another resident, Rakesh Arora, blamed the lack of administrative control for the situation. He said officials need to step out of their offices and assess the ground reality. Complaints filed by citizens are often closed without proper resolution, he alleged.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has recently announced plans to improve the city’s cleanliness ranking. Officials said awareness rallies will be organised across the city from April 20 to 22.

MC Commissioner Bikramjit Shergill and Mayor Jatinder Bhatia, during a recent press conference, said the civic body is considering a plan to reward citizens who report vehicles carrying uncovered garbage. They added that a fine of Rs 1,000 has already been imposed for transporting waste without covering it.

Officials said the incentive-based complaint system would require nod from the House as well as the state government before implementation.

For now, however, garbage spilling on roads continues to trouble commuters and highlights gaps in the city’s waste management system.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts