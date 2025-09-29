Open house: Are you satisfied with the condition of roads in your area?

Portable plastic speed-breakers needed

Right now the condition of the roads in our area is far from satisfactory. The long spell of rains, between May and September, has caused scattered damage to most of the roads. Apart from the damage caused by the rains, lower level of man hole sewer covers, haphazard application of plastic speed breakers, most of which have been partially damaged or removed by commuters, and unrestricted use of public roads for religious and social functions without any warning or arrangement add to the road users’ woes. Following remedial measures need to be taken urgently:

Fresh carpeting of roads and simultaneous elevation of manhole covers.

Strict ban on use of roads for social and religious functions, including langar and chabeels.

Provision for efficient drainage of rainwater from roads.

There should be a definite policy for fixing and maintenance of speed-breakers. Schools should have portable plastic speed breakers to be used only during opening and closing of schools.

Ensure periodic pruning of trees along the roads.

In greater public interest, Rattan Singh Chowk and 4S School Chowk now need flyovers for easy flow of traffic. The concerned authorities should address this problem at the earliest. Bholla Singh Sidhu

Durable construction materials must be used

The condition of roads in Amritsar, like many urban centres, is far from satisfactory. Potholes on Majitha Road and waterlogging near the Hall Gate severely inconvenience commuters and damage vehicles. Poor maintenance of rural link roads connecting villages to the city further hampers agricultural transport and tourism - vital for Amritsar's economy. To address these issues, durable materials such as bitumen-modified asphalt and concrete pavements must be used. Routine inspections and timely repairs are essential to avoid repeated patchwork, evident on busy routes like the Amritsar-Batala road. Citizens should be empowered through grievance apps to report road damage, while strict accountability of contractors can ensure quality work. Additionally, integrating proper drainage systems — particularly in flood-prone areas near Ranjit Avenue - will prevent waterlogging, a major cause of road erosion. Roads are the lifelines of Amritsar's growth; their improvement is vital for tourism, trade, and daily life, ensuring smoother journeys and safer civic spaces. Preetpal Singh Chhina

Timely maintenance is essential

We are extremely dissatisfied with the condition of the roads in our area. It is unfortunate that no substantial pothole repair work has been undertaken in the city recently. The road connecting Airport Road and my residence in Mirankot village is in a particularly poor and neglected state. Simply filling potholes after the monsoon is not an adequate solution. Additionally, the road surface remains wet and unstable after the rains, making it difficult for any repair work to have a long-lasting impact. It is not necessary to wait until the end of the rainy season to begin pothole repairs. Accidents caused by bumpy and hazardous roads can happen at any time, so timely maintenance is essential. Potholes should be repaired as needed, regardless of the season. Furthermore, depending on the age and condition of the road, construction work for new road should be started. MK Sharma

Audit & independent inspection needed

Battered roads with hundreds of potholes reflect the current state of the road network in Amritsar. Every year, the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar spends a huge amount of public funds on re-carpeting and repairing worn-out roads. However, it is a well-known fact that after just one spell of rain, these newly carpeted roads begin to crack, leading to large potholes and completely deteriorated stretches, particularly in areas with the highest vehicular traffic, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The poor condition of roads in the holy city can largely be attributed to the nexus between contractors and civic body officials. Quality checks are often ignored and not conducted as per the terms and conditions outlined in the work tenders. The situation is even worse in the narrow inner-city roads compared to the outer ring roads, as the latter are maintained by the CPWD. A classic example of MCA's negligence is the road from Ghala Mala Chowk to Gokul Mandir. This stretch is completely worn out and has never been repaired, despite its importance as a connecting route. A forensic audit and independent inspection of the department responsible for road maintenance are urgently needed to expose the shortcomings and ensure measures are taken to alleviate the hardships faced by daily commuters. Anil Vinayak

Ensure accountability of contractors

The condition of roads in our area has worsened significantly due to the recent rains and flooding. Potholes, broken patches and waterlogging have made commuting unsafe for both pedestrians and vehicles. Poor drainage systems further aggravate the problem, causing long-term damage to road quality. To improve the condition, the government must ensure proper drainage before monsoon, use better quality material for road construction and undertake timely repairs instead of temporary patchwork. Regular monitoring, strict accountability of contractors, and involvement of local bodies in maintenance will go a long way in ensuring durable roads. Good roads are not just about smooth travel - they are essential for trade, business and the overall development of society. Sameer Jain

Impose penalties for negligence

The condition of the roads in the Jhabal area has become intolerable. Craters and broken surfaces not only slow down traffic but also damage vehicles and put lives at risk. Several accidents have already taken place, yet the authorities remain indifferent. It is shameful that taxpayers' money is collected regularly, but basic infrastructure is left in such a neglected state. The problem is not just of repair but of accountability. Contractors must be held responsible for poor quality work and strict penalties should be imposed for negligence. Roads should be constructed with durable material, not with temporary patchwork that barely lasts a few months. Unless long-term planning and regular monitoring are ensured, the situation will never improve. Civic authorities must act immediately. Citizens should not be forced to suffer because of inefficiency and corruption in road maintenance. Balkar Singh Sandhu

Potholes turn into pools

I wish to draw the attention of authorities towards the poor condition of roads in the city. The roads are full of potholes and broken patches, making commuting extremely difficult and unsafe. During rains, these potholes turn into pools of stagnant water, leading to accidents and traffic jams. Pedestrians, cyclists and even schoolchildren face great inconvenience daily. Good roads are essential for smooth traffic movement and public safety. I request the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to repair and properly maintain the roads. Proper drainage should also be ensured so that water does not accumulate. Regular monitoring and timely resurfacing of damaged stretches can go a long way in improving the situation. Kewal Kumar

Encroachment along roads be removed

I am not satisfied with the conditions of roads in my area. There are a number of measures that can be taken by authorities.

n Improving road conditions involves regular maintenance and repairs using high quality construction materials.

To identify accidental zones and address potential risks in road design and infrastructure.

Encroachment from road should be removed for smooth traffic.

Upliftment of garbage from road particularly in walled city.

Surrounding areas of railway station and bus stand highly congested with three-wheeler/ e-rickshaw. It should be regulated with traffic rules for safety of masses.

Speed-breakers of smart city projects should be reconstructed. Lalit Sachdeva

Kot Khalsa roads in very bad condition

In the Kot Khalsa area, roads are in a very bad condition. Additionally, a railway crossing, which remains closed for eight hours of the day, is a major nuisance for office-goers and schoolchildren. In case of a medical emergency, it becomes extremely problematic for the patient. Adding to the mess are piles of garbage. With festivals like Dasehra, Diwali and Gurpurab approaching, smooth traffic flow on dilapidated roads will become a major cause for concern. The Municipal Corporation and the administration should pay immediate attention to this. Gurinder Singh Mattu

Traffic snarls are order of the day

Amritsar is called the “city of virtues”, but in reality, there is not a single such virtue the city can claim today. The condition of Amritsar’s roads is so terrible that the district administration cannot point to even one road as being standard and clean. Every road is full of potholes. At many places, manhole covers are missing and at others, the sewer openings are raised so high above ground level that people often fall victim to life-threatening accidents. From the bus stand to the railway station , the GT Road is broken at several points, and just a few hours of rainfall are enough to submerge the entire city. In front of the bus stand and the railway station, traffic jams persist for hours on end. Residents have repeatedly demanded a long flyover from Bhandari Bridge to Narayangarh Bypass, but politicians and the district administration, focused on vote-bank politics and corruption, have ignored these pleas. There is no sign a flyover will be built soon. Legislators and councillors only care about roads in their own constituencies.The previous Badal-led government’s ill-fated BRTS project caused severe damage to roads, traffic, environment, and businesses. The current government has done nothing to address these losses. To wake the administration from its slumber, aware and active citizens must now take to the streets. Sumeet Singh

Engage with residents for regular feedback

The condition of roads in our area is deplorable. We urge the Municipal Corporation Amritsar to conduct a thorough assessment of the road conditions, allocate sufficient funds for necessary repairs, implement a regular maintenance schedule, and actively engage with residents to gather feedback and suggestions. Harbans Lal