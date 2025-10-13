Open house: Are you satisfied with the streetlight facility in your locality?

NON-FUNCTIONAL LIGHTS IN RANJIT AVENUE

Advertisement

I am a resident of Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, and for several years, I have been deeply dissatisfied with the streetlight facility in my locality. The streetlight outside my house has remained out of order for a long time and despite repeated appeals to almost every politician of the city and to Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, no action has been taken. Just last night, while returning home after shopping, I accidentally left my mobile phone on the pavement. Due to the lack of lighting, I could not notice it, and by the time I came back, someone had stolen it. As I run my own business in IELTS and website development, the loss of my phone and contacts has caused immense inconvenience. It is also disheartening that even near the residence of a late Excise and Taxation Inspector in our neighbourhood-where portraits of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji are displayed-the streetlights remain non-functional. It is shameful that in such a posh and historic area named after Maharaja Ranjit Singh, our streets remain dark at night. The authorities must take immediate action and hold defaulting Municipal Corporation employees accountable, as corruption in this sector has persisted in Amritsar since Independence.

Advertisement

SANJAY CHAWLA

Advertisement

NEED SOLAR-POWERED LED LIGHTS

Advertisement

Streetlight facilities in many parts of Amritsar remain inadequate, particularly in peripheral localities such as Putlighar, Chheharta, and Sultanwind. Dimly lit or dysfunctional lights not only cause inconvenience but also raise safety concerns for pedestrians and commuters, especially women and the elderly. Poor illumination also diminishes the city's aesthetic charm, which is crucial for a heritage destination like the "City of the Golden Temple." The Municipal Corporation must ensure regular maintenance, adopt solar-powered LED systems and introduce smart monitoring mechanisms. Public-private partnerships could expedite upgrades, while citizen grievance apps can help report faults swiftly. The successful illumination model along the Heritage Street leading to Harmandir Sahib could serve as an ideal benchmark. A well-lit Amritsar will not only improve safety but also reflect the city's true brilliance-both spiritual and civic.

ADVOCATE PREETPAL SINGH CHHINA

LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Even though streetlight maintenance in the city has been outsourced to private firms after the poor performance of PSPCL, problems such as faulty CFL replacements, dead lights and erratic power cuts continue. There are frequent blackouts on major stretches such as Race Course Road and Basant Avenue, with lights remaining off long after sunset. No dedicated online complaint portal exists to address the issue and PSPCL officials often shirk responsibility, claiming that maintenance lies with the private vendor or the local councillor. As a result, residents continue to suffer from poor and unreliable lighting, which contributes to accidents, thefts and anti-social activities in darkened areas. It is high time the authorities ensured regular maintenance, timely repairs and systematic replacement of faulty lights to guarantee smooth functioning of streetlights across the city.

ANIL VINAYAK

Light Up Airport Road In my area, the Airport Road, streetlights are far from fully functional. Since the road leads to an international airport, proper illumination is essential for the safety of tourists, night-time commuters and flight passengers. The crime rate along this stretch remains high and CCTVs should be installed at intervals to enhance vigilance. Frequent thefts of panels and copper wires have worsened the situation, leading to erratic light functioning. With winter approaching, the installation of high-power light poles along the entire road is an urgent need. I regularly lodge complaints with the department concerned and appreciate that they are generally receptive and supportive, though the issue still requires more consistent attention.

INDU AURORA

What’s the issue?

STREETLIGHTS on a majority of city roads remain non-functional, leaving stretches in darkness and offering cover to unscrupulous elements. The poor maintenance and lack of accountability have often drawn sharp criticism from residents.

Question for next week

Does switching to green crackers during the Diwali festive season help in reducing air pollution levels?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (October 16)