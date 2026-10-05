Open House: Close the gap between policy, ground reality

Penalise owners for abandoning cattle

Prima facie, managing stray cattle falls under the jurisdiction of local panchayats, municipal committees and corporations. To address the risk stray animals pose to human lives, governments periodically formulate policies and introduce public levies, such as the cow cess. However, the problem remains acute because it intersects with broader urban lapses—namely, poor street lighting, unattended garbage piles, lacking road-safety infrastructure, and absent emergency first-aid centres. While cautious driving significantly reduces risk, strong civic responsibility and robust municipal action play a far greater role in preventing accidents. Regrettably, the execution of Punjab’s stray cattle policy suffers from severe structural flaws: overcrowded gaushalas, unenforced microchipping regulations, weak penalties for animal abandonment, and unmanaged highway corridors. Closing the gap between policy and ground reality requires immediate, targeted intervention. First, digital RFID ear-tagging must be strictly enforced across all domestic and commercial livestock to trace and heavily penalise owners who abandon non-milking cattle. Second, cow cess collections should be disbursed directly through transparent digital channels to local urban bodies and shelters for fodder and veterinary care. Public-private partnerships can further turn gaushalas into self-sustaining units by monetising dung and urine into compressed biogas and organic fertilisers. On major transit routes, dedicated 24/7 cattle-patrol units with specialised containment vans should operate alongside continuous crash-barrier fencing at identified accident blackspots. Finally, establishing district-level task forces—comprising municipal, police, animal husbandry, and highway officials—will streamline daily round-up operations and expedite compensation for accident victims, establishing an accountable framework for bovine welfare and road safety.

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Rakesh Mohan Sharma

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Undertake night garbage collection

Contrary to the government claim, stray animals’ convergence onto roads is a reality and causes nightly accidents. The steps taken by the MCA to rein in the stray animal menace are more visible on paper than on ground zero. Open garbage dumps and leftover food waste at eating points, kiosks invite animals. Heavy cash fines should be imposed on the owners of such wayside eating points that are responsible for littering. Also, night garbage collection should be undertaken to curb the movement of stray animals on roads and to reduce accidents during the night. The authorities concerned should shift and designate bird-feeding points from roads to inside park spaces only, with community and NGOs’ participation. Last but not the least, to enforce accountability upon the owners of animals, mandatory ear-tagging with blinkers should be made compulsory, duly registered with the MCA, to fix liability for compensation in case of accidents involving tagged animals. More scientific cow shelters should be established.

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Anil Vinayak

Improve sterilisation campaigns for dogs

The government does not appear serious about the stray dog problem. A few years ago, it estimated around 60,000 dogs in the city, but their population continues to rise every day. Around 50 dog-bite cases are reportedly recorded daily. Effective sterilisation must be undertaken to control their population. Proper care and shelter should also be provided for weak, injured and ill dogs.

Vijay Bhasin

Establish emergency helplines

The growing presence of stray animals on roads has become a serious threat to human life and animal welfare. Despite government claims of adequate arrangements, cattle and other animals are frequently seen wandering on city roads, state and national highways, often feeding on garbage. This creates a grave risk of accidents, particularly at night and on poorly illuminated stretches, where drivers have little time to react. The government must implement a coordinated, humane and time-bound action plan. Municipal bodies, state highway authorities and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should jointly identify vulnerable stretches, establish emergency helplines and deploy trained rescue teams. Safe shelters, regular feeding, veterinary treatment and proper animal care must be ensured. Reflective collars, warning signs, adequate lighting and fencing at vulnerable locations can help prevent accidents. Strict action should be taken against those abandoning cattle. Public participation and coordination with animal welfare organisations are equally essential. Human safety and animal welfare must go hand in hand. No road-user should lose a life because of administrative neglect.

Krishan Kumar Sharma

Community participation essential

A large proportion of the stray animals seen roaming freely on our roads at all hours of the day are cattle, particularly cows. The cow occupies a special place in Indian mythology, culture and religious tradition, and is regarded with great reverence by many people. However, this religious and sentimental respect should not become an excuse for neglecting the responsibilities associated with keeping cattle. Unfortunately, some owners release their cows onto the streets, leaving them to fend for themselves and feed on whatever food they can find—often from garbage heaps and roadside waste. Such irresponsible behaviour is not only cruel to animals but also poses a serious threat to public safety. Stray cattle frequently obstruct traffic and can cause accidents, particularly when they suddenly run across busy roads. Motorcyclists and other two-wheeler riders are especially vulnerable. The government has taken steps to address the problem by establishing cattle shelters and other facilities for stray animals. However, the continued presence of cattle on city roads shows that government efforts alone cannot provide a lasting solution. Community participation remains essential. The first step should be to identify cattle owners who deliberately abandon their animals on public roads and impose substantial fines on them. At the same time, cattle shelters should be strengthened and maintained properly so that animals removed from the roads receive adequate food, water and veterinary care. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), voluntary groups and community organisations can play an important role in this effort. The government could encourage their participation by providing a reasonable subsidy or financial support to approved shelters.

Akashdeep Singh

Install fences on highways

Special attention needs to be given to forming and training dedicated patrol and response teams to safely catch stray animals without causing any injury. Special units of the NHAI and local municipal authorities must use humane tools to rescue these animals and transport them to authorised animal shelters, such as gaushalas, where rescued animals can receive food, water and veterinary care. In the case of wild animals, they should be safely restored to suitable forest fringes. Installation of fencing along both sides of highways is also highly recommended to prevent animals from entering the roadways.

MK Sharma

Rope in residents, social organisations

Until and unless proper kennels and shelter homes are provided for stray animals, accidents involving them are likely to continue. The government should seek the support of residents, NGOs and social organisations to raise funds for this purpose. Moreover, monetary awards can be given to residents who adopt stray animals and provide them proper care. Last but not the least, to avoid accidents caused by stray animals, residents also need to drive slowly and cautiously on roads.

Sanjay Chawla

Avoid littering streets with leftovers

Every day, when we walk through our streets, we can see stray dogs wandering around in search of food and shelter. They have become a common part of city life. While many people care for these animals, the increasing number of stray dogs has also become a serious problem in many neighbourhoods. One of the main reasons for this problem is the large amount of waste lying in open areas. Stray dogs often depend on leftover food thrown into garbage bins. Their population also increases when proper sterilisation and vaccination programmes are not carried out regularly. The situation can sometimes become dangerous. Dogs may chase people or vehicles, bark throughout the night or bite people when they feel threatened. Children and elderly people can be particularly frightened by groups of stray dogs. However, this does not mean that these animals should be treated badly. They, too, deserve food, shelter and humane treatment. The solution lies in responsible action rather than cruelty. Municipal authorities should arrange regular sterilisation and vaccination drives and improve garbage disposal. People should also avoid throwing food and waste carelessly on the streets and should never abandon their pets. Stray dogs are a part of our communities, and their welfare is our responsibility too. If citizens and authorities work together, we can make our streets safer and cleaner while ensuring that these animals are treated with kindness and care.

Bhavya Mehra

Maintain animal count records

The government claims that adequate arrangements have been made for stray animals. There are gaushalas and SPCAs, financed by the government and social agencies. In order to overcome financial constraints, the government has also levied a cow cess. But these claims often fail when cows, horses, donkeys and dogs continue to stray on the roads. Cows eat leftovers from garbage dumps, while plastic and other hazardous material is also consumed regularly. On the one hand, this reflects our legal, social and moral apathy towards animals; on the other, stray animals cause accidents, especially during the night. The lame, injured and aged horses and donkeys are practically no one’s responsibility. If we are serious about protecting citizens from problems caused by stray animals, we should conduct a comprehensive animal census. Registered animals should bear chips and identification tags showing ownership. Stray dogs without any identification should be sent to government or government-aided gaushalas, stables and kennels. Injured animals should be rehabilitated through proper adoption or other lawful procedures. Stray dogs should be sterilised, and regular population counts should be maintained by local bodies, in a manner similar to the maintenance of birth and death records of citizens. People should also be sensitised through films, documentaries and theatre against illogical religious sentimentality. People who abandon their domestic animals on roads, as well as those who feed stray dogs in ways that create public nuisance or safety concerns, should be cautioned. Repeated violations should be penalised through challans. In cases involving animals that are suffering severely and have no reasonable prospect of recovery, humane euthanasia may be considered, strictly in accordance with the law and after following the prescribed veterinary and legal procedures.

Madhu Sharma

Expand funding for municipal shelters

In common parlance, the nuisance of stray cattle on roads and in inhabited streets is an administrative and municipal failure. In cantonment cities like Amritsar and Pathankot, there is an alarming rise in road accidents caused by stray cattle on urban streets and national highways. In India, resolving this issue is uniquely complex because it lies at the intersection of religious reverence, legal mandates and socio-economic practices. While cows hold a sacred status in Indian culture, abandoning unproductive or elderly livestock on busy thoroughfares subjects these animals to harsh conditions while creating severe hazards for commuters, often leading to fatal crashes. Furthermore, while constitutional directives under Article 48 and various animal welfare laws protect livestock from harm, weak municipal enforcement allows cattle owners to evade accountability for abandoning their animals. To resolve this crisis humanely and effectively, local authorities must mandate ear-tagging or microchipping of dairy cattle to identify owners and impose substantial fines on negligent owners. Concurrently, government authorities should expand funding for municipal gaushalas (shelters), equip stray animals with reflective neckbands for better night-time visibility, and secure high-risk highway corridors with suitable fencing and designated cattle-management measures. Protecting human lives on our roads and upholding animal welfare can go hand in hand through strict legal enforcement and responsible livestock management.

Savita Mehta

Introduce regular night inspections

Stray animals should not simply be removed from roads and relocated elsewhere. The administration must maintain a transparent, ward-wise record of shelters, their capacity, and details of sterilisation and vaccination. Accident-prone stretches, particularly poorly lit roads, should be subjected to regular night inspections and monitored by trained rescue teams. Open garbage must also be controlled, as it attracts animals towards busy roads. Citizens should have access to an easy-to-use helpline for reporting animals in dangerous locations. At the same time, rescued animals must be provided with proper food, veterinary care and safe shelter.

Ravi Mahajan

Improve street lighting

Stray animals are both an animal-welfare and road-safety concern. High-risk stretches should be identified using accident data and regularly monitored, particularly at night. Trained municipal rescue teams should safely remove animals from roads and shift them to authorised shelters. Sterilisation and vaccination must be integral parts of the programme rather than merely relocating animals. Improved street lighting and covered garbage bins can also help reduce the problem. There is currently no dedicated helpline for citizens to report animals found on roads. Removal should always be followed by proper shelter, food and veterinary care.

Manoj Kumar

Identify animal hotspots

The presence of animals feeding on garbage points to a wider civic problem. Removing them from roads will provide only temporary relief unless open dumping is addressed. The administration should improve waste collection, provide covered bins and identify regular animal hotspots. Dairies operating within the city should be shifted outside, and animals should not be allowed to roam on roads. Alongside this, sterilisation, vaccination and veterinary services should be strengthened. Rescue teams should respond promptly to animals found on busy roads. Citizens also have a responsibility to avoid leaving food waste on roads. The solution must combine humane animal care with better civic management.

Tarsem Singh

Long-term solutions required

Claims of "adequate arrangements" should be supported by measurable outcomes. The administration should publicly disclose shelter capacity, occupancy levels, numbers of animals sterilised and vaccinated, and complaints addressed. Accident-prone roads require better lighting, warning signs and regular monitoring. Animals found on dangerous stretches should be rescued by trained personnel and taken to authorised facilities. However, merely shifting animals outside city limits or overcrowding shelters is not a solution. Long-term control requires sustained sterilisation, vaccination, proper waste management and adequate shelter capacity. Road safety and animal welfare should not be treated as competing priorities. A responsible system must protect both.

Arshdeep Singh