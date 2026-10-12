Open House: Cultivating responsible traffic culture need of hour

Tech can help reduce distractions

The increasing use of mobile phones while driving poses a serious threat to road safety. Besides strict enforcement of traffic rules, a comprehensive awareness campaign is needed to change people’s attitudes. First, schools, colleges and workplaces should organise road safety programmes to educate people about the dangers of distracted driving. Awareness messages should be displayed at traffic signals, petrol pumps and busy intersections. Short videos highlighting real-life accidents caused by mobile phone use can also make people more responsible. Technology can help reduce distractions. Drivers should connect their phones to Bluetooth devices, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto before starting their journey. Hands-free calling options and voice commands can help minimise manual phone use. However, even hands-free conversations can distract drivers, so avoiding calls while driving remains the safest choice. Furthermore, mobile phones should be kept on silent or Do Not Disturb mode. Families and employers must encourage responsible driving habits. Remember, no call or message is more important than a human life.

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Dr Astha

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Spread legal awareness

While strict enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act is crucial, true compliance stems from proactive legal awareness. To combat distracted driving across Amritsar, we must shift our focus from solely punitive measures to grassroots education. First, integrating road safety and legal literacy into school curriculums ensures the next generation internalises these civic responsibilities early. For current commuters, organising regular public service camps at the community and village levels can effectively communicate the severe legal liabilities and fatal consequences of mobile phone use behind the wheel. Additionally, authorities should deploy visual, impact-driven campaigns at major intersections, demonstrating real-life consequences of using phones while driving rather than just issuing challans. When citizens understand that road safety is not merely a statutory mandate but a fundamental civic duty to protect lives, we will see a genuine, lasting reduction in distracted driving.

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Amardeep Singh Bains

Elders must lead by example

Using mobile phones while driving has become a dangerous habit, especially during peak hours. While challans are necessary, awareness is equally vital. Schools, colleges and offices should run road safety workshops and pledge campaigns. Traffic police along with NGOs can organise nukkad nataks and flash mobs at busy intersections. Prominent signboards saying “Hang up before you drive” and short, impactful reels on social media can reinforce the message. Insurance companies and mobile service providers can send SMS alerts. Employers should make hands-free discipline part of workplace safety. Most importantly, parents and elders must lead by example. Safe driving is not just about rules, it’s about responsibility towards every life on the road.

Jasmit Kaur

Display warning on hoardings

Use of mobile while driving has caused many fatal accidents. Though the exact data is not available, the problem is getting out of hand. Every vehicle user uses the mobile phone with impunity. Bus drivers pose a major danger to the lives of passengers as the drivers (majorly private buses) don’t bother about their safety. Police personnel have a very casual approach. If one looks at the major traffic crossings across Amritsar, it would be observed that these personnel are busy watching reels rather than doing their duty. Hoardings displaying vehicles involved in fatal accidents should be put up. Until fear of punitive action and fatality is not instilled, the problem will continue.

Manmohan Singh

Launch drive to spread awareness

The growing habit of using mobile phones while driving has become a serious threat to road safety. Along with strict enforcement of traffic rules, a sustained public awareness campaign is urgently needed. Schools, colleges, offices and resident welfare associations should organise road-safety programmes highlighting the dangers of distracted driving. Short awareness messages can be displayed at traffic signals, petrol pumps, parking areas and on social media. Radio, television and local newspapers can also play an important role in educating people. The government should encourage citizens to pledge never to use mobile phones while driving. Employers can promote responsible driving among their staff, while parents must set an example for young drivers. Most importantly, drivers must understand that a single call or message can cost a life. No phone call or message is more important than human life. Let us make responsible driving a social movement, not merely a traffic rule.

Krishan Kumar Sharma

Stricter law enforcement required

The dangerous practice of using mobile phone while driving needs a multi-pronged approach beyond challans. Using mobile while driving is like driving blind. Stricter enforcement is needed, but awareness is a must. Colleges and schools should include road safety in curriculum. Short videos at traffic lights and FM radio messages during peak hours should be broadcast. We as co-passengers and family members must stop encouraging this habit. Let’s make Amritsar’s roads safer.

Pran Aggarwal

Need multi-pronged approach

The use of mobile phones while driving is a profound failure of civic responsibility that frequently translates into an irreversible loss of life or limb. Although illegal and heavily penalised, this dangerous habit has quietly woven itself into the fabric of daily modern life, sparing no demographic. Busy professionals juggle calls to manage chaotic schedules, commercial operators navigate busy streets while interacting with dispatch apps, and youth indulge in risky behaviour driven by bravado. Alarming daily sights include students on moving two-wheelers gripping handlebars with one hand while wedging smartphones between their tilted necks and shoulders. Even inside four-wheelers, safety experts warn that the true hazard is cognitive distraction, as mental engagement sharply plummets reaction times and bridges the gap to disaster. Governments worldwide, including the United States, are cracking down hard on this menace and even revoking the driving licences of recidivists. In India, distracted driving falls under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act with fines scaling up to Rs 10,000, while Western nations enforce strict point systems and license cancellations. Yet, legislation alone cannot plug every leak. Mitigating this crisis demands a multi-pronged intervention centred on self-regulation. Individuals must adopt pre-drive rituals like stowing phones out of reach or activating “Driving” mode. Furthermore, families, schools, and colleges must actively counsel youth on digital restraint, treating distracted driving with the exact gravity of drunk driving.

Dr Madhuri Sharma

Crack whip on offenders

Using mobile phones while driving is a common but irritating sight. I wonder whether it is a sign of a developing country or a struggling one. This reflects a lack of civic responsibility on the roads, despite clear restrictions and penalties. It is like not wearing helmets. Given the high population-to-police ratio, and with the police busy tackling more serious crimes and NDPS issues, this aspect remains somewhat neglected. Enforcement is important, but awareness must make safe driving a habit, not merely a rule. We need strong public awareness campaigns to highlight the dangers of this irresponsible behaviour. These should use social media, schools and colleges, employers, resident associations and trade unions to convey the message. The campaigns should appeal to personal responsibility and the value of life. Messages against mobile phone use while driving should be displayed on digital boards and hoardings at traffic signals and busy junctions. Alongside, a law should permit the police to impound the vehicle, with its release subject to payment of a fixed amount. There should be a phone number where people can send pictures of drivers using mobile phones while driving, along with the vehicle registration number. The police can then take action against such offenders as per the law.

Bholla Singh

Learn to practise self-control

In our contemporary lifestyle, the mobile phone has achieved the status of a modern lifeline. With its growing integration with the internet and artificial intelligence, human temptations naturally race to match its scope and speed. Offering connectivity like a proverbial genie, its use must be guided wisely; otherwise, it transports us into a dense jungle of delusions. To see a child, adolescent, adult, or even a spiritual teacher without a mobile phone is a rarity. Yet, alongside its charms, it poses life-threatening dangers on congested roads. Given the fatalities caused by mobile phone use while riding two-wheelers, such use on the move must be firmly prohibited. While navigation in four-wheelers remains permissible, cognitive distractions strain our mental faculties. To curb this tendency, distracted driving must attract strict penalties, including heavy fines, adverse entries in driving records, and licence suspension or cancellation. However, the law has its limits. Coercive measures can check hazards, but self-control and self-awareness have a far deeper impact. A good practice is to begin every journey by pledging before our family to leave the phone untouched, supported by built-in vehicle warnings. For students, a “teach them young” approach is effective, with parents, civil society, and traffic authorities playing vital roles in counselling them courteously. Finally, cultivating a responsible traffic culture through educational seminars remains a sine qua non. The mobility of the phone combined with the mobility of the body creates a dangerous double whammy.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma

Advertise in local dailies

Almost all residents have Fastway Cable Network on their TVs. To create awareness, this network must be roped in first. Clear advertisements should be aired, highlighting that using mobile phones while driving is reckless and can lead to serious accidents. Secondly, advertisements should be placed in local dailies, emphasising the dangers of mobile phone use while driving. The misuse of mobile phones on the road must also be highlighted. Last but not least, heavy fines can go a long way towards ending this menace on our roads.

Sanjay Chawla

Deny defaulters’ insurance claims

It has been observed that almost 99.9% of people use their mobile phones while driving. Since the regulatory transport and traffic authorities have seemingly remained in a state of coma from the very beginning, this menace has spread exponentially. There appears to be no solution to stop it. Those who use mobile phones while driving should be considered mentally unfit to drive and, therefore, ineligible for a driving licence. The government must either legalise mobile phone use while driving and test prospective drivers for their ability to navigate speed breakers, potholes, traffic jams and speeds of 120 km/h while using a phone with one hand, even on motorcycles and scooters, or cancel the licences of offenders for at least ten years. Such offenders should also be denied insurance claims and compensation from any tribunal.

Abhiraj Singh Bajwa

Introduce traffic education in schools

Using mobile phones while driving is often more a fashion statement than a necessity. Many who indulge in this practice are students or young people who, rather than concentrating on driving, show off their possessions to impress others or gratify their egos. Seniors, by contrast, generally behave more responsibly. They either put their phones in driving mode or, if a call is urgent, pull over to the roadside and respond briefly. Some drivers use headphones to keep their hands free. However, headphones, brief responses and pulling over to the roadside can only reduce the risk of accidents to some extent; none is foolproof. To curb this menace, certain measures may help, even if they cannot eliminate the problem entirely. First, questions about the advantages and disadvantages of mobile phone use while driving should be included in the written driving licence examination. These questions should be designed to test candidates’ knowledge of traffic rules and their aptitude for responsible driving. Anyone found violating these rules within two years of obtaining a driving licence should receive a warning. Two warnings should lead to suspension of the licence for one year. Further violations should result in suspension for at least two years. Habitual offenders should face penal action, including fines and imprisonment, either separately or concurrently, as permitted by law. If traffic police remain particularly vigilant about young drivers, they can help instil responsible driving habits for the future. The adage “Spare the rod and spoil the child” applies, in principle, to seasoned and senior drivers as well. However, before taking action against any offender, the circumstances and urgency of the situation should be assessed fairly. In India, much of the population becomes aware of traffic rules only after obtaining a driving licence. Traffic education should begin in childhood, with relevant lessons included in school textbooks so that knowledge and respect for traffic rules are imbibed during the formative years. Public Relations Department should spread this vital message through skits in schools and nukkad nataks in prominent public places. Traffic-awareness videos should also be displayed on screens installed near traffic signals. Above all, the integrity and transparency of the traffic police must be ensured, as effective enforcement depends on public trust and impartiality.

Madhu Sharma

Family pressure more effective

Challans alone will not work. An awareness campaign should be launched on Facebook and Instagram to highlight the dangers of this practice. However, rather than publicly posting offenders’ photographs, the focus should be on promoting responsible behaviour. As police data reportedly indicates that many offenders are school- and college-going students, family pressure may prove more effective than police pressure in curbing mobile phone use among teenagers. Traffic police should hold town hall meetings with parents to sensitise them to the need to discourage their children from using mobile phones while driving. Awareness camps should also be organised in schools and colleges. Safe driving is a culture, not merely a matter of policing. When we stop taking calls from friends who are driving, they will gradually stop calling while behind the wheel.

Anil Vinayak