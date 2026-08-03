Open House: Do you think the Amritsar MC has taken adequate steps to rid city of garbage dumps during monsoon?

Reduce waste through civic management

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The problem of garbage collection and disposal is a serious one. The Bhagtanwala garbage mountain is a grim reminder of this growing challenge. The issue requires a two-pronged approach. First, a vigorous campaign should be launched to promote ways and means of minimising waste generation. To streamline garbage collection, every household should be provided with a container for storing garbage, which should be placed outside the gate each morning for collection by the garbage team. To ensure that every household pays the collection charges, the annual fee should be collected along with the property tax. Furthermore, a policy should be introduced to control migration to cities. Uncontrolled urban population growth hinders the proper delivery of civic amenities. Strict penalties and legal action should be imposed on those who dispose of garbage in public places.

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Dr Bholla Singh Sidhu

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Take responsibility for clean surroundings

In the contemporary world, garbage management is a major public concern. The collection and disposal of waste are primarily handled by workers of the Municipal Corporation (MC). In countries like India, these low-paid workers often perform such tasks manually. Growing awareness of human rights has encouraged them to form unions and demand better working conditions. When their basic needs remain unaddressed, strikes by sanitation workers cause widespread public inconvenience. To improve waste management, the authorities must ensure workers’ safety by providing specialised protective gear. Society must also discard deep-rooted caste-based prejudices that confine these individuals to manual scavenging. A behavioural shift is essential for sustainable waste management. In many Western countries, families take personal responsibility for keeping their homes and surroundings clean, placing waste at designated collection points for automated disposal. Similarly, in Japan, schoolchildren are taught to maintain the cleanliness of their own surroundings. Unattended garbage creates breeding grounds for bacteria, endangering public health by causing skin and respiratory diseases. Addressing this crisis requires collective responsibility and systemic reform.

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ABHYAM SHARMA

Clean cities require responsible citizens

Heaps of garbage in lanes, bazaars and on roads have become a despicable yet common sight that, besides posing a serious health hazard, is also an eyesore for the large number of tourists who visit the holy city. We, the residents, often lack civic sense and freely litter the city, throwing garbage wherever we find an open space. This must be checked, but the greatest responsibility lies with the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities, who are often found wanting because of a shortage of personnel and equipment, a lack of expertise, or an absence of commitment and a sense of duty towards the city and its people. My point is further reinforced by the fact that our street in Partap Nagar colony on the GT Road has been receiving foul-smelling, contaminated water for more than two months, yet the problem remains unresolved despite being repeatedly brought to the attention of the JE, SDO, and other senior officials concerned.

HL Sharma

Ensure regular, safe collection of garbage

Amritsar is a world-famous city, renowned as a major pilgrimage centre for Sikhs as well as a destination for visitors from other faiths. While tourists feel privileged to visit this holy city, they also unanimously criticise the filth scattered all around. The population of Amritsar has increased, its infrastructure has developed and the city has expanded, but the drainage and garbage collection systems have remained largely unchanged. Garbage collection is irregular, although it is somewhat better when managed by private agencies. Garbage in open collection bins and trolleys is often scattered by wind and animals, while the foul smell creates further inconvenience. Overflowing containers make the roads dirty. Dust, dirt, garbage and filth not only spoil the city’s appearance but also become breeding grounds for vector-borne diseases, especially during the monsoon. Before it is too late, the Municipal Corporation should ensure the regular and safe collection of garbage. The garbage disposal site is equally important, where waste should be systematically segregated and treated organically or, where necessary, inorganically through chemical methods. Such treatment should be carried out promptly because it directly affects the health of people and animals living near the dumping site. Legal action should be taken against those who show dereliction of duty towards safeguarding the health of the residents of this holy city.

Madhu Sharma

Absence of policy for waste treatment

Irregular or non-collection of garbage and its disposal is a highly complex issue. On the one hand, it concerns the right to a clean environment; on the other, it raises questions of human rights. The primary reasons behind delayed garbage collection and disposal are inadequate technological infrastructure and the absence of a well-defined policy for waste treatment and recycling. Civic bodies perform this arduous task with the help of workers hired through outsourcing agencies. These workers are poorly paid, yet their job is to protect citizens from waterborne, dirt-borne and airborne diseases. Uncovered tractors overflowing with heaps of garbage, scattering waste on roads and streets, are a common sight. Even where covered vehicles are used, the authorities often prioritise elite areas. To streamline garbage collection and disposal, greater technological automation should be introduced. Furthermore, the dignity of sanitation workers must be upheld by providing them with adequate wages and better working conditions. In the United States, a public-private collaborative model efficiently manages garbage collection and disposal. There, waste is used for landfilling, recycling and the production of methane gas. The public also cooperates by following standard waste disposal procedures, while collection vehicles and transfer loaders work in close coordination. In Amritsar and other cities, councillors and officials must refrain from using sanitation workers for their personal benefit.

Dr MADHURI SHARMA

Deploy more trucks to clear bins

Although the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has outsourced garbage collection and disposal to a private company, piles of garbage and waterlogging in many parts of the city remain persistent problems for residents. The risk of dengue and other water-borne diseases is at its peak during the monsoon because garbage often remains uncollected for days. The rainy season makes garbage collection a herculean task, as wet waste becomes much heavier and requires additional trucks and more collection trips. Dumping waste on roads and the failure to segregate wet and dry garbage at the source further worsen the situation. The Municipal Corporation should deploy additional dumpers and mini-trucks to clear overflowing community bins, especially after heavy rainfall. Strict enforcement of the wet-and-dry waste segregation policy is essential. The mandatory use of two bins in every household should be implemented with fines and challans for violations. Areas such as Hall Bazaar, Putlighar, Lawrence Road, the inner city, and Ranjit Avenue should receive special attention. Public announcements through loudspeakers should remind residents to segregate waste properly at home. A fine of up to Rs 1,000 should be imposed for littering and dumping garbage on roads, as these practices clog drains, cause waterlogging, and hinder garbage collection, particularly during the monsoon. Finally, the Municipal Corporation should appoint zone-wise nodal officers to monitor outsourced operations and fix accountability for any dereliction of duty by its staff in managing waste in this holy city visited by lakhs of tourists.

Anil Vinayak

Implement tech-driven waste management system

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation should implement a scientific, accountable and technology-driven waste management system. Door-to-door garbage collection must be ensured daily in every locality through GPS-tracked vehicles operating on fixed collection schedules. Separate bins for wet, dry and hazardous waste should be provided to encourage waste segregation at the source. CCTV cameras should be installed and heavy penalties imposed for littering and illegal dumping. Garbage transfer stations must be cleaned regularly, while composting and recycling facilities should be strengthened to reduce the volume of landfill waste. Public awareness campaigns through schools, Resident Welfare Associations and social media should encourage citizens to keep their surroundings clean. A 24×7 helpline and a mobile app for reporting uncollected garbage, coupled with strict timelines for grievance redressal, would improve accountability. A clean Amritsar is essential for protecting public health, promoting tourism and preserving the city’s rich heritage.

Krishan Kumar Sharma

Focus on scientific garbage disposal

To make Amritsar clean and garbage-free, the Municipal Corporation should ensure daily door-to-door garbage collection and strict segregation of wet, dry, and hazardous waste at the source. Organic waste should be processed through composting and biomethanation plants, while dry waste should be sent to Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) for recycling. Only non-recyclable inert waste should be disposed of in scientifically managed landfills. GPS-enabled garbage vehicles, smart bins, route monitoring and strict penalties for littering can improve efficiency and accountability. Special attention should be given to cleaning markets, religious places, and water bodies. Equally important is public education. Regular awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, Resident Welfare Associations, and markets should promote the 3Rs—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle—and encourage responsible waste segregation. Citizens should also be encouraged to report uncollected garbage through a mobile app or helpline. Sustainable waste management requires efficient treatment, active civic participation, and continuous environmental education.

Dr Astha

RWAs must manage their own waste

Garbage collection is no rocket science. It requires strict discipline and active citizen cooperation in segregating biodegradable and recyclable waste. Institutional and hospitality sector waste must also be properly regulated. A system that rewards responsible citizenship while imposing financial penalties on individuals and organisations for littering should be incorporated into the regulatory framework. Construction debris must be deposited only at designated Municipal Corporation (MC) sites. Composting facilities for biodegradable waste and recycling plants under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for metal, batteries, electronic waste, glass and plastic should be established. No more mountains of waste should be allowed to accumulate. Households should be encouraged through tax incentives to compost organic waste at home. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must manage their own waste instead of dumping it outside in heaps and their office-bearers should be held accountable. Night-time street cleaning followed by early morning garbage collection should become the norm. An automated challan system, similar to CCTV-based traffic enforcement and supported by facial recognition technology where legally permitted, should be introduced. There is no alternative to a committed municipal workforce, supported by responsible citizens, to bring about the transformation that this holy city deserves; otherwise, we will continue to disappoint the visitors who are vital to our economy.

Gunbir Singh

Start daily sanitation drives in markets

Irregular garbage collection has become a serious public health concern in Amritsar, particularly during the monsoon season. The Municipal Corporation should ensure daily door-to-door garbage collection and deploy additional sanitation workers in densely populated areas. GPS-enabled tracking of garbage collection vehicles can improve efficiency and accountability, while strict penalties should be imposed for illegal dumping. Covered community bins must be cleaned regularly to prevent mosquito breeding and foul odours. A dedicated helpline and mobile app for reporting unattended garbage should be introduced to ensure prompt action. Public awareness campaigns promoting waste segregation at the source should also be strengthened. Regular sanitation drives in markets, parks and residential areas, along with the timely disposal of collected waste, are essential to prevent water-borne and vector-borne diseases and to keep Amritsar clean, healthy and beautiful.

Sunil Kapoor

Shift waste to garbage dumps on time

Garbage collection should be treated as an essential public service rather than an occasional activity. Earlier, Amritsar had only one major dumping site at Bhagtanwala. Today, several locations across the city have effectively turned into dumping grounds, although they are officially called Garbage Collection Centres (GCCs). Residents living near these GCCs are forced to endure unbearable foul odours, swarms of flies and unhygienic conditions, with some even feeling compelled to sell their homes. The Municipal Corporation must develop a scientific waste management system by ensuring timely garbage lifting, enclosed transfer stations, regular sanitisation and swift transportation of waste to processing plants. GPS-based monitoring of collection vehicles, strict accountability of contractors and penalties for littering should also be enforced. A clean Amritsar requires efficient municipal administration along with active public participation.

Dr Sanjeev Sharma

What’s the Issue

Irregular lifting of garbage has become a major civic problem in Amritsar. In many areas, waste remains unattended for several days, causing foul smell, mosquito breeding and health risks. Instead of removing accumulated garbage, fresh dumping points are being created along roadsides, vacant plots and near residential colonies. These new dumps make the city look unhygienic.

Question for next week

During the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Amritsar has won just one silver, clinched by Lovepreet Singh in weightlifting. Does it indicate a decline of interest in iron ball games (track field events), especially as the city once used to produce many players in track field sports?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (Aug 06)