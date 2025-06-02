Open house: How can encroachments be permanently removed and traffic regulated?

Install signboards, surveillance cameras

Encroachments are a hindrance to smooth travel on the already narrow roads. These often lead to difficulty in passing through and cause traffic jams. The increasing number of vehicles and population require planned one-way, wide roads, but people trespassing the norms are a major cause of the chaos. Authorities and officials should strictly enforce the rules and laws with signboards and banners for “No Parking” and “One-Way Traffic”. There should be no leniency for those violating the rules; instead, stringent fines should be imposed. Surveillance cameras and adequate numbers of traffic police personnel should be deployed to find and catch the culprits. The government must not handle this issue with kid gloves but rather with an iron fist, and the general public must obey and comply with the traffic rules. Dr Raman Gupta

Consistent policy framework needed

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation's recent anti-encroachment initiative, spearheaded by its Commissioner in collaboration with the traffic police, is a commendable attempt to restore traffic discipline and reclaim public spaces. Yet, as seen in past campaigns, such efforts often fade with administrative reshuffles, highlighting the need for institutional permanence over ad-hoc enforcement.

To achieve lasting results, the following steps are imperative:

Codified policy framework: Anti-encroachment drives must be institutionalized through city-level mobility plans and urban bylaws, not left to the discretion of individuals.

Regular monitoring mechanism: Formation of ward-level enforcement committees with citizen representation can ensure continuous oversight and community ownership.

Urban design solutions: Redesign of footpaths, creation of vending zones, and pedestrian-first planning are critical to reduce informal encroachments.

Data-driven governance: Use of satellite imagery, drone surveys, and AI-based traffic pattern analysis can help devise strategic interventions.

Behavioural change campaigns: Drawing from editorial insights, such as those from The Amritsar Tribune, long-term success lies in shaping public consciousness - through education, civic campaigns and partnerships with schools, RWAs and local influencers.

Transparency and public feedback loops: Digital dashboards to track encroachment complaints and MC actions can build trust and ensure accountability.

If Amritsar's civic leadership can translate this drive into a sustained urban reform model - driven by citizen participation, urban planning and technology, it could well set a precedent for other Indian cities grappling with similar urban chaos. Preetpal Singh Chhina

Impose heavy fines on offenders

Only one major step in the positive direction can solve the entire problem of encroachments and permanently regulate traffic. Since encroachments have been removed numerous times and reappear after a few days, it can be concluded that the Amritsar traffic police have failed miserably in this regard. Therefore, the major remedy lies in implementing a concrete solution by permanently transferring a few traffic cops from Chandigarh to Amritsar to take effective steps to control the situation. Last but not least, heavy penalties and fines also need to be imposed on all offenders, so that in the near future, no one dares to create traffic hazards through encroachments. Sanjay Chawla

Develop app to report encroachments

To tackle encroachments permanently, the police and municipal authorities must remain vigilant consistently, not just during temporary, camera-focused drives. CCTV cameras should be installed and digital challans issued to repeat offenders. A toll-free number and a dedicated app should be introduced for reporting encroachments with images. Civic awareness must be promoted, and strict penalties enforced to instil fear of non-compliance. Areas should be assigned to zonal police stations and officers should be held accountable if they fail to act against encroachments in their jurisdiction. Without consistent strictness, anti-encroachment drives will have no lasting impact. Sachin Sharma

Regular monitoring necessary

The joint anti-encroachment operation is a welcome step, but its impact must outlast the campaign. Citizens should actively help in keeping roads and footpaths encroachment free beyond special drives. Often, newly posted officers initiate such actions to mark their hot arrival, becoming temporary torch-bearers of reforms, but they must keep that torch lit by maintaining consistent action. Regular inspections and sustained enforcement are crucial. Cleared areas should be monitored continuously and strict penalties must be imposed on violators. Designated vending zones should be developed to relocate vendors, preserving their livelihood keeping public spaces clean. Clear signboards are helpful, but deeply rooted habits of rule violation demand deterrent action. Active participation and accountability of local market committees and trade organisations is key to long-term success. Responsibility must be fixed on officials who fail to maintain encroachment free zones in their respective jurisdictions. Amit Arora

Political neutrality in enforcement action

Right of the pedestrians is being violated in every part of the city and the administration turns a blind eye to it, perhaps, under the pressure of the politicians, for whom, retail shop owners are a big vote bank. Rising above the vote bank politics, strict warnings must be issued to all, may be through trader organisations as well, to clear the footpaths in front of the shops. Beyond the shop shutters, nothing should be placed. If warnings are ignored, confiscation of the things beyond the limits and heavy fines should be imposed. Most humbly, it should be made clear to the political parties not to intervene in such administrative reforms. These measures will make the same area roads look and feel much wider and a great relief to the traffic and pedestrians. Dr Rakesh Sharma

Designated vending zones be established

Encroachment on roadsides despite warnings from the administration is a persistent and serious issue in many areas. Just step outside your house and all you see is no pavement, but a line of Rehriwalas, haphazardly parked, auto rickshaws, two wheelers and cars, with no space to walk, so one walks on the road buzzing with traffic, with speeds above the prescribed limit. The administration also seem unconcerned and oblivious of the woes of the pedestrians. The question arises, whether it can be streamlined ever? Despite repeated warnings and notices issued by the administration, roadside encroachments continues to proliferate, causing significant disruption to trafficflow, pedestrian movement and overall public safety. Unauthorised stalls, parked vehicles and temporary structures not only violate municipal laws but also create bottlenecks, increasing the risk of accidents and hamper emergency services. The persistence of this issue highlights a concerning gap between policy enforcement and ground-level compliance. It reflects a lack of accountability, and in some cases, complicity between encroachers and enforcement officials. While the administration periodically carries out eviction drives, the absence of sustained action and follow-up allows the problem to resurface.

Effective resolution requires:

Strict and continuous enforcement of anti-encroachment laws.

Public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the legal and safety implications.

Supportive alternatives, such as designated vending zones through markets as in Chandigarh and structured parking areas.

Community involvement and NGO's to report and discourage encroachment.

There should be total political support and no interference in this encroachment removal drive.

The councillors of their wards should ensure that their ward is encroachment free and clean.

Restoring the integrity of public spaces is not just a matter of urban management-it's about ensuring the right to safe and accessible roads for all. It's time the citizens and the administrators understand the gravity of the situation and actually do the needful. Dr KS Manchanda

Continuity in policy and commitment

I wish to highlight a persistent issue troubling our city, the rampant encroachment of public roads and the resulting traffic chaos. The recent decision by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to launch a joint anti-encroachment drive in collaboration with the traffic police is a commendable move. However, the public's optimism is tempered by experience. Similar campaigns have been initiated in the past, only to fizzle out after a change in administrative leadership. The roads are cleared temporarily, but gradually the vendors, unauthorised stalls and illegal parking return, nullifying the efforts made. This cycle continues unless long-term, consistent enforcement replaces sporadic action. To address this effectively, strict implementation of rules and regular monitoring are essential. Authorities must ensure that once an area is cleared, it remains so, regardless of who is in office. At the same time, citizens need to be made active stakeholders in maintaining public spaces through awareness campaigns and community participation. Instead of displacing vendors without alternatives, the administration should designate proper vending zones so that their livelihoods are protected without compromising public convenience. Technology, such as surveillance cameras, can play a major role in discouraging repeat violations. Most importantly, there must be continuity in policy and commitment, so that the drive does not lose momentum with every administrative reshuffle. It is time we treat public roads as shared civic spaces, not areas for temporary exploitation. I hope the authorities concerned will take concrete steps to ensure that this latest campaign results in lasting change, and our city finally moves toward more disciplined and accessible roads. Karamveer Singh

Active enforcement mechanisms needed

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner as well as the Police Commissioner have made attempts to remove encroachments and regulate traffic in this historic city, but the problem returns after sometime. Some suggestions are to tackle this issue are:

Designated zones should be established for street vendors, especially fruit and vegetable sellers, to ensure organized operations and minimise disruption. Weekly markets (mandis), similar to those in Mohali, should be located in areas where they do not interfere with traffic flow.

As advisors to the Amritsar Smart City project, we have proposed the establishment of an ICCC system, which must be implemented without delay. Traffic violations, such as using mobile phones while driving, running red lights and not wearing seat belts, are widespread. n Law enforcement is often lax, with many violations going unnoticed even by the police. The ICCC will help monitor and enforce rules effectively through real-time surveillance and data-driven interventions.

On-street parking should be allowed only after assessing the effective width of the road. Parking should not hinder traffic movement or reduce safety for other road users. A structured approach to on-street parking can help maintain smooth traffic flow.

Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users and must be prioritised in urban planning. Encroachment of footpaths by shopkeepers should be strictly prohibited. Footpaths must remain clear, safe and accessible to the public at all times.

Regular and strict enforcement of traffic and urban regulations is essential. Without consistent action, violations will continue unchecked. Authorities must ensure that enforcement mechanisms are active, visible, and effective on a continuous basis. Dr Balvinder Singh

Fix accountability and responsibilty

In absence of effective mechanism involving legal recourse and cash penalties, the steps by the Municipal Corporation and traffic police have proved damp squib. Encroachment removal campaigns are short lived with resurfacing of encroachment activities at the earliest making mockery of government machinery. It is only the connivance of MC officials who are hand in glove with the encroachment violators that even affects the traffic flow of the holy city. Let the officials be made accountable for any encroachment in their respective areas or face the departmental action. Traffic police should make tow-away zone in the areas where traffic movement is high, especially near the ISBT and railway station. Anil Vinayak

Designated parking spaces be made

Road encroachments are a common issue across every road and area of the city. They have led to the narrowing of streets and severe traffic congestion. As a result, the public is forced to spend extra time, fuel and money while commuting. On many occasions, even school vans and ambulances get stuck in traffic and unfortunately, traffic police are rarely seen managing the situation. There is an urgent need for a permanent and consistent anti-encroachment drive. Designated parking areas, rehri markets, and auto-rickshaw stands should be located slightly away from main traffic routes to reduce congestion. Anti-encroachment rules must be strictly enforced as part of regular civic management. Additionally, the number of auto-rickshaws operating in the city should be regulated through proper registration and control measures.

Dr Meenakshi