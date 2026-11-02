Open House: How can encroachments during festive season be curbed without disrupting businesses?

Round-the-corner enforcement action

Eradicating encroachments requires the district administration to educate shopkeepers and business owners throughout the year, rather than limiting its efforts to the festive season. Many people attempt to occupy public spaces outside their shops or homes. To curb this practice, strict administrative action and effective enforcement of regulations are essential, without succumbing to vote-bank politics. When businesses operate within their designated boundaries and adhere to prescribed standards, the city becomes safer, more accessible and better organised for everyone.

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Dr Sanjeev Kumar Sharma

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Keep footpaths free of encroachments

Festive fervour should not become an excuse for encroachments. While anti-encroachment drives may be suspended to avoid disrupting celebrations, civic responsibility cannot be put on hold.

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The Municipal Corporation should designate vending zones and temporary festive markets, with proper permissions, to prevent shopkeepers from spilling onto roads. Pre-festival meetings with market associations to establish uniform limits for stalls can help ensure compliance. Instead of relying solely on punitive drives, the administration should spread awareness through loudspeakers, pamphlets and social media about penalties and pedestrian safety. Volunteers and market committees can also be roped in to monitor compliance. Clean, encroachment-free markets attract more shoppers. A balance between strict enforcement and adequate facilitation can ensure that festivities flourish without compromising footpaths and public spaces.

Jasmit Kaur

Take timely measures to avoid chaos

During the coming festive days, a large number of devotees, pilgrims and tourists are expected to visit the holy city of Amritsar to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib. On Bandi Chhor Divas (Diwali) and the Parkash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, visitors from across the world are expected to arrive, keeping alive the popular saying, “Daal Roti Ghar Dee, Diwali Amritsar Dee”. With the 450th foundation anniversary of Amritsar scheduled to be celebrated on a grand scale next year, the district and police administrations, along with the Municipal Corporation, must make elaborate arrangements for cleanliness, beautification, landscaping and encroachment-free roads, streets and bazaars to ensure smooth traffic movement. The administration must effectively implement the street vendors’ zone policy to clear roads and highways of unauthorised vending. Police patrolling should also be strengthened to ensure peaceful and hassle-free celebrations. The district administration and the Municipal Corporation must coordinate with the SGPC and seek its cooperation while planning arrangements for the festive season.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi

Regular checks can keep violators at bay

Roadside encroachments by shopkeepers pose a serious obstacle to the free movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic. They block public pathways, create bottlenecks and contribute significantly to traffic congestion. Such unauthorised extensions of commercial establishments must not be tolerated and should be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. One wonders why the authorities become particularly active only during the festive season. Why cannot the same vigilance and enforcement be maintained throughout the year? The administration must not neglect its responsibilities during normal times and allow the problem to grow into an unmanageable menace. Roadside encroachments have become a persistent source of inconvenience and frustration for the public. They are a nuisance that must neither be ignored nor taken lightly.

Dr Akashdeep Singh

Public spaces should be obstruction -free

Pedestrians are the worst sufferers of roadside encroachments, often being forced to walk on busy roads, navigating obstacles and exposing themselves to the risk of accidents. The problem is compounded by shopkeepers who leave heaps of rubbish and garbage in surrounding areas at the end of the day. A few unscrupulous traders should not be allowed to misuse public spaces at the expense of the larger community. These unauthorised extensions are not merely an eyesore but also pose serious safety hazards. Any unfortunate mishap could have grave consequences. The authorities must act decisively by conducting regular inspections, removing illegal encroachments and penalising habitual offenders. It is time to nip this menace in the bud. Roads and footpaths belong to the public and must remain free from obstruction. Cleaner roads, safer footpaths and uninterrupted traffic movement require not only administrative action but also equal cooperation from shopkeepers and citizens. Maintaining public spaces is a shared civic responsibility.

Prof BD Sharma

DRAW CLEAR LINES TO CURB ENCROACHMENT

Political patronage and alleged connivance of local government officials have allowed roadside and footpath encroachments to become rampant. Shopkeepers routinely occupy public spaces, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters. The problem becomes particularly acute during the festive season, when footpaths often disappear under temporary extensions. The government machinery and local civic authorities must take preventive measures at least a month before major festivals. The Amritsar Municipal Corporation should introduce a yellow-line system in markets such as Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh, Lawrence Road, Putlighar, Chheharta and Majitha Road. Any commercial activity beyond the marked line should be treated as an encroachment. Drone mapping can help monitor violations, while online challans can ensure accountability.

More vending zones should be designated around the ISBT and railway station before Diwali and Dussehra to prevent the mushrooming of temporary kiosks that cause traffic bottlenecks and pollution.

Additional tow-away recovery vehicles should be deployed to remove illegally parked rehris and goods, while on-the-spot fines should be imposed. Such measures can help ensure hassle-free festive celebrations without disrupting public movement.

Anil Vinayak

Emergency routes should remain clear

The festive season brings more shoppers to markets, but this should not mean allowing roads and footpaths to be occupied. The Municipal Corporation must identify vulnerable stretches in advance and deploy enforcement teams during peak hours. Shopkeepers should be allowed to display goods only within clearly marked limits, while temporary vending zones can accommodate street vendors. Public announcements, notices and meetings with market associations should precede action. The civic body must ensure that emergency routes, pedestrian paths and parking spaces remain clear. Instead of selective drives, regular monitoring and equal enforcement can help people celebrate festivals without inconveniencing others.

Amit Arora

REGULATE FESTIVE STALLS REGULARLY

Enforcement against rampant encroachments should be practical and consistent. During festivals, business activity increases and shopkeepers need some space to display goods. However, some people who are not even traders set up temporary stalls to sell firecrackers and decorative items ahead of Diwali. The Municipal Corporation should consult market associations and announce clear guidelines well before the rush begins. It can mark permissible limits outside shops, identify designated vending areas and provide temporary spaces for festive stalls. At the same time, traders must ensure that goods do not block footpaths, roads or entrances. Violations should initially be addressed through warnings and reasonable time to comply. Rules should apply equally to everyone, without favouritism.

Nitish Singhal

SAFEGUARD PEDESTRIAN MOVEMENT IN CITY

Encroachments are not merely an issue of appearance, they affect pedestrian safety, traffic movement and access for ambulances and fire services. The administration should prepare a market-wise plan before the festive season, mapping congested points and marking no-vending and no-parking zones. Dedicated teams should inspect these areas, particularly in the evening. Street vendors need designated, accessible spaces so that enforcement does not simply displace their livelihoods. Public display boards, helplines and a time-bound complaint system can improve compliance. The civic body should publish details of action taken and conduct repeat inspections to ensure cleared spaces are not occupied again during the festive period.

Sukhwinder Singh Narula

CITIZENS MUST SHARE RESPONSIBILITY

Keeping public spaces accessible is a shared responsibility that requires active cooperation between citizens, local communities, and the administration. On the ground, everyday actions—such as shoppers avoiding footpaths for parking, steering clear of vendors who obstruct thoroughfares, and refraining from leaving vehicles in no-parking zones—play a vital role in preventing congestion. When residents and market associations partner directly with civic bodies, they can effectively identify bottlenecks and implement localized solutions. Meanwhile, the administration must uphold its end by providing adequate parking infrastructure, establishing strategic traffic diversions, and ensuring that pedestrian routes and public transport corridors remain unobstructed. By introducing thoughtful temporary arrangements like designated vending zones and well-regulated festive markets, authorities can support local commerce while maintaining order during the season.

Sahil K Mattu

What’s the Issue

Rampant encroachments on roads and footpaths during the festive season have become a major concern, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to pedestrians, while also obstructing emergency services. As shopkeepers and temporary vendors seek space to display festive goods, unregulated occupation of public spaces results in chaos. The need of the hour is a balanced approach involving clearly marked vending zones, designated display limits, adequate parking and consistent enforcement by the Municipal Corporation.

Question for next week

As reports of cases involving road rage, including physical assaults and violent confrontations, continue to pour in, the question that arises is — are people becoming increasingly intolerant? Is it a lack of patience on the part of commuters or non-seriousness for traffic rules that turn everyday disagreements into serious law and order issues in the holy city?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (November 05)